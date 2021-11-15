CHURCH HILL – The 2021-22 school year is shaping up to be a historic one for Volunteer High School athletics.
Already, the school has had Jon Wes Lovelace participate in the state golf championship – for the fourth straight year, both the girls and boys cross country teams qualify for their first-ever respective state cross country meets, and the Falcons football team qualify for the state playoffs and tie the school record for season wins.
With promising outlooks ahead in the spring for track, baseball, softball and boys soccer, perhaps the cream of the crop is on deck: Mike Poe’s boys basketball team.
The Falcons return most of their rotation back from a team that advanced to the region last season where they outplayed host Jefferson County for all but a disastrous four-minute stretch of the third quarter, ultimately falling, 73-64.
“I think it was vital,” Poe said of the importance of that postseason taste. “They needed to see, to experience the region tournament. It’s a different feel. It’s a different preparation. You can feel it in the air in the gym. There are roars in the regular season, but there’s a roar in the region tournament that’s different. I don’t know what it is about it, but I thought that was (vital).
“I set a goal every year and my goal last year was to get there. Now, we lost some games late that I thought we should have won, that we had opportunities to win,” said Poe, whose Falcons took mighty Science Hill to the brink on Jan. 30 before finally losing to the ‘Toppers, 59-57.
“The only other goal was to have a winning record and we were .500 (12-12) going into the region, so the best we were going to finish the year was .500. But, we got a lot of experience out of it. I don’t care, Mike Krzyzewski can sit here, there’s no magic wand for experience. There’s just not. And them getting experience in things that they got to do last year is going to carry over,” Poe said.
Poe said his players’ success in other sports is equally important.
“It’s critical,” Poe said. “What the football team has been able to do, making the playoffs. It’s kind of setting the tone.
“Hopefully, this is something that our younger kids that are in the seventh and eighth grade get to see that we can be competitive. We’re not the doormat anymore. We’re in a place where we can be competitive. And that bodes well for getting kids to play and getting excited about getting up here to play,” Poe said.
Falcons quarterback Garrison Barrett and his favorite receivers, Heath Miller and Cason Christian, are all vital cogs on Poe’s basketball team. Barrett’s play in the paint improved tremendously as the season progressed last year until he was a legitimate low-post threat.
Christian is an inside-outside threat, one who can clear the boards and hit the three. Miller proved to be a dependable scoring option and reliable back-up point guard, while another of Barrett’s favorite receivers on the gridiron, Andrew Knittel, may be Volunteer’s most potent scorer, a definite threat from long range. Lovelace, also a regular in the Falcons’ rotation, is another outside shooter who can nail the three.
Running the show is Bradin Minton. A good distributor and potent scorer, Minton is a totally capable point guard. With some slight improvement in free throw percentage and playing a little more under control, Minton is capable of being one of the best point guards in the region.
A couple of sophomores will be pushing for playing time this season: Conner Haynes and Tucker McLain, both of whom seem ready to contribute on the varsity level. Also expected to see varsity time this season are Elijah Rogers, Nolan Amyx and Cole Hooven.
“Cole Hooven is a junior that’s a 6-5 kid who’s making some progress,” Poe said.
Joining the Falcons this season is Sullivan Central transfer, Joltin Harrison.
“He played at Central last year and he decided not to go to West Ridge,” Poe said. “He has a lot of basketball savvy. His dad was a great basketball player in his own right. He plays with Andrew and those guys in the summer and they’ve been great friends forever. His dad’s a great friend, so it’s a good fit for him. He’s gives us another number.
“We’ve got eight kids that we feel like are pretty interchangeable,” Poe said. “I’ve been with them since they were puppies, so now it’s time for them to reap the benefits of what they know. Right now, we feel like we can go 10-11 deep.”
The Falcons lost four members of the basketball team to graduation last year: Evan Berry, Tucker Bellamy, Blaise Smith and Eli Amyx, their 6-10 center.
“The thing about Eli was he was a young senior,” Poe said. “He graduated at 17. My gosh, he could have been a junior and he’d be back this year. But, he’s gone and now it’s time for Cason and Cole and those kids to step up and play. It’s their turn. Hopefully, they’ll be as hungry as the coaches are.”
Poe said this group is not just talented, but a pleasure to coach.
“All these kids – from the girls’ side to the guys’ side – basketball and football, these kids have grown up together in this town,” he said. “They’ve been around each other forever. They all like each other. We don’t have any negativity from the parents. It’s just a great group to be around. I’m fortunate to reap the benefits of that.”
Implementation of TSSAA’s realignment of sports districts began this fall and continues for winter sports. For basketball, Volunteer was placed in Region 1-AAA, District 1, along with Unicoi County, Tennessee High, Sullivan East and Elizabethton.
“Obviously from an enrollment standpoint, it’s going to be a far more level playing field than playing Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill,” Poe said. “I mean, our enrollment is closer to Clinch than it is to Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett. I think it’s going to be a good across the state of Tennessee, not just here.
“Our league is going to be ultra-, ultra-good. On the boys’ side, all five teams are pretty good. We return a lot of people, so it’s going to be a very competitive league. We could have all five teams (finish) 4-4 (in the district), a five-way tie for first. It could very well happen. Good luck trying to figure that tie-breaker out,” Poe said.
Poe said basketball in East Tennessee is extremely competitive right now.
“Better this year than since I’ve been back. You’ve always had the Big 2 and then the rest of us. We didn’t have anybody other than Greeneville that could advance past the substate. This year, Dobyns-Bennett is going to be very, very good. They return all their people. Science Hill always returns people,” Poe said.
“And in our league, we’re basically returning all of ours. So is Unicoi, so is East. So, the quality is across the board. It’s not just one team that’s going to be that good. We’re all going to be pretty good,” he said.
Volunteer, which plays in the Sullivan East Thanksgiving Tournament Nov. 23-27 and Tennessee vs. Virginia Classic Dec. 10-12, is competing in the prestigious Arby’s Classic, Dec. 27-31 in Bristol at Tennessee High.
“I’m excited for our town,” Poe said. “This town is going to support this team. They did last year and they’re really going to support them this year. We’re going to take a great crowd up there. I’m looking forward to it.
“It’s a treat for our kids to get to go play, a privilege, actually. I know they’re already talking about it. It doesn’t matter to me who we play. Strange things happen up there. We’ll play. We’ll show up, we’ll play and do the best we can. I’m looking forward to that,” Poe said.
After Arby’s, the Falcons travel to Morristown West Jan. 3, then host West Ridge Jan. 4. Then it’s down to business as conference play gets underway.
“All of our conference games are in January and February,” Poe said. “Number one, we’ve only got eight games. We play Tuesdays and Fridays throughout January and February, which will make it a little more important. A lot of times, you’re not ready in December, no matter who you’re playing that you could have won if you had everybody.”
Although no longer in the same district, the Falcons will still play Cherokee twice – at Cherokee Dec. 3 and at Volunteer Jan. 21. A home-and-away series with both Morristown East and West are on the docket, as well.
“Our schedule is awfully good,” Poe said. “I’m not in this for my career record. I want to see us improve. We’re playing Science Hill and Bearden in the preseason. I could cherry-pick for us to go win, but that’s not what it’s about. What it’s about is how good we can make these kids. That’s what’s important.”
That could lead to one more memorable sports season in Volunteer’s 21-22 school year, as well as a return to the region and that distinctive roar.
“We’re excited about what we’ve got and what we’ve got a chance to do,” Poe said.