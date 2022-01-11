CHURCH HILL – Talent combined with perseverance and hard work has resulted in Ethyn Council parlaying three seasons of cross country into a college scholarship.
The persistent, hard-working senior signed a letter of intent Tuesday at Volunteer to continue his cross country and track careers at Tusculum.
“It feels great,” Council said. “It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders going into track season. I can just have fun and not worry about my times.”
Running was never on Council’s mind until a chance encounter and off-handed remark led to a different path in life.
“I just went to elementary school to pick up my brother and sister and the teacher down there said I looked like a runner and I should call Ailshie,” Council recalled.
So, he contacted Volunteer track and cross country coach, Jim Ailshie. “He just kind of threw a jersey at me and I started running.”
“Ethyn had started cross country his sophomore year in high school and to be honest, he struggled a little bit,” Ailshie recounted. “We went to one of our first meets, and he probably finished four minutes slower than the next slowest person on our team.
“He was just out of shape and hadn’t run a whole lot. I questioned whether or not he was going to stay with it, which he did. During that first year, he eventually continued to improve from 29 minutes down to 21 minutes,” Ailshie said.
Clearing the first hurdle of perseverance with little reward, Council encountered and cleared a second hurdle: the pandemic.
“The following track season was the Covid year,” Ailshie said. “He had one track meet, which he did fairly well.” Then, everything shut down. No meets. No team practice. No school. No nothing – except nothing could stop athletes from working out on their own.
“During the pandemic, I had heard word that he had been training quite a bit,” Ailshie said. “When he arrived back, he was in much better shape than when he first started.”
The more Council ran, the more the achievements began to steadily pile up.
“Junior year after I broke 19, I wanted to get better and break 18,” Council said. “I tried breaking 17 this season, but that’s not happening.”
While 17 may not have happened, reaching the finish line sooner did.
“Last year, he was all-conference and all-region in cross country,” Ailshie said. “Then this past year, he was the conference champion. That was our first boys cross country champion in school history. He was also runner-up in the region and was our top runner at the TSSAA State Cross Country Championships, where we finished sixth as a team in our classification.
“He’s been a big part of why we’ve been successful. I think a lot of it is he encourages everyone, but he also leads by example. He’s an extremely hard worker. He’s dedicated. I’m just so thankful that he’s got this opportunity at Tusculum University,” Ailshie said.
“My junior year, I was definitely shooting for college, to get a college scholarship, hopefully before track season this season,” Council said. “It worked out.”
Council was influenced by a former Falcons teammate, who will again be a teammate, this time on ninth-year coach Cory Pratt’s Tusculum Pioneers.
“A teammate I had last year, Celine McNally, she went to college,” Council said. “She talked to me about the whole experience. I was like, ‘okay, that sounds fun. I want to get into it.’ The environment and the competition is a lot harder. To me, competition is fun.”
“Coach Pratt brought in another runner of ours last year, Celine, and so we’re familiar with Tusculum and what a fine program they have,” Ailshie said. “I think Ethyn is going to do quite well participating in the NCAA Division 2 in that particular conference.”
Council, who will be running cross country and the 800 and 1600 in track and field, credited Ailshie with his development.
“He’s definitely easy to train with,” Council said. “He keeps us off the hard stuff when we’re injured and just makes sure we’re all safe and healthy before any workout.”
Council admitted some of the training was grueling.
“When we’re out here doing a mile workout it feels like it’s never going to end,” he said. “It takes forever.”
While he’s had plenty of success in cross country, Council said he prefers the track events he runs.
“They’re kind of the harder events for sure,” Council said. “They’re just more fun to me. It’s harder competition. I like the competition.”
At Tusculum, Council intends to study physical therapy to ultimately pursue a career as a “physical therapist, sports medicine, something around that,” he said.
Council said his best Volunteer memories will center around cross country.
“Definitely the team dynamic of the cross country team,” he said. “We’re able to go out and do stuff all together as a group and the traveling we did. We have a lot of depth. We’re all pretty close and we communicate well with each other.”
While Council may not realize it, the success he garnered from his strong work ethic and determination impacts those teammates, Ailshie said.
“Ethyn is an example. He’s always had some talent. I think by attending Volunteer High School, he was able to take advantage of an opportunity that he had to participate on our team,” Ailshie said.
“A lot of kids will not follow through when they struggle initially. As I’ve always preached to kids on our team, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. He is an example to the others who are just starting out because they can see where he is now and have heard the stories of where he started at, and it encourages everyone on the team,” Ailshie said.
“He ran 29 minutes at one time and we’ve got some kids who actually have run a little bit faster than that and are discouraged how they compare to the others. That’s what we express to them: ‘Hey, even though you’re running 26 or 27 minutes, we’ve got a guy now who’s running 17, and if you stay with it, and continue to be committed and dedicated, good things can happen,’” Ailshie said.
Council is a shining example of that.