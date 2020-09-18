CHUCKEY – Volunteer’s golf team tuned up for the district golf tournament with a three-team match at Graysburg Hills Golf Course Tuesday.
Boone’s boys avenged a recent one-stroke loss to the Falcons with an 18-stroke victory Tuesday.
Led by John Hale’s 36 and Aiden Hyder’s 39, Boone shot 156 as a team. Also scoring for the Trailblazers were Dailey Carder (40) and Austin Moody (41). Dylan Slide shot a 42.
Volunteer was second with 174. Sullivan Central placed third with a boys team score of 184.
Jon Wes Lovelace paced Volunteer with a 37. Tucker McLain shot a 44. Noah Gillespie added a 46 and Briar Davis shot 47 for Volunteer’s team score of 174.
Zach Taylor (48) and Gabe Goode (52) also finished for the Falcons.
Central contended for second place with solid scores by its three top golfers. The Cougars were led by Parker Lemmon’s 39, Seth Robinette’s 40 and Caleb Royston’s 41. Central’s fourth scorer, Tanner Stapleton, however, shot a 64 for the Cougars.
Central did not field a team in the girls competition, which was won by Boone over Volunteer, 85 to 94.
Elise Lunsford shot a 42 and Jenna Brown 43 for the Lady Blazers, who also got 47 from Hadie Lunsford.
Ellie McLain shot 46 and Hannah Stewart scored 48 for Volunteer’s 94 team score. Julie Mowell (52) and Lillie Redwine (55) both finished for the Lady Falcons, as well.
The district golf tournament will be played Monday at Ridgefields Country Club.