ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee split two games last week after losing two of its best scorers.
The Chiefs fell to Morristown East, 72-51, on Thursday, losing senior guard Jason Sattler to an ankle injury late in the first half.
Friday, Cherokee traveled to Daniel Boone and defeated the Trailblazers, 61-58, despite 26 points by senior Breiydon Gilliam, whom the Chiefs lost to the ‘Blazers to transfer over the offseason.
It was the fourth game in five days for Cherokee, which was slated to travel to Cumberland Gap Monday and host Cosby Tuesday.
Junior point guard Carter Metz picked up the slack left by the void of the two potent scorers by pouring in 28 points, including three three-pointers and two, go-ahead free throws in the final 13 seconds, as Cherokee used a fourth-quarter rally to defeat Boone.
After a close opening period which saw the Chiefs take a slim, 14-13 advantage, the homestanding Trailblazers rallied to take a 34-28 lead into halftime.
Boone, which was without point guard Caleb Head and head coach Chris Brown, both sidelined due to COVID protocols, maintained the six-point lead in the third, taking a 44-38 advantage into the final frame.
The Trailblazers held a 53-45 lead with 4:26 remaining after a layup by Samuel Stroupe, but the Chiefs rallied. Metz responded with a pull-up jumper.
Trailing 55-53 with 1:09 left in the game, Metz converted a three-point play to push the Chiefs ahead, 56-55.
After a double-foul added two free throws to each team’s total, Gilliam hit one of two to tie the game at 58 with 32 seconds to go.
With 12.9 seconds remaining, Metz went to the line and sank two free throws to give Cherokee a 60-58 lead. Teammate Luke Lackey converted one of two foul shots with :03 left to increase the Chiefs’ lead to three, 61-58. A desperation three to tie from half-court by Gilliam missed and Cherokee escaped with the win.
Besides Metz’s 28 points, Cherokee got eight from Jacob Kenner, and six apiece from Trenton Kennedy and Brayden Collins.
Besides Gilliam’s 26, Boone got eight from Julian Story and six each from Nevada Goodwin and Stroupe.
Morristown East 72, Cherokee 51
Braden Ilic scored 27 points, including 15 in the first quarter, as Morristown East jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead and held on for a 72-51 victory over visiting Cherokee Thursday night at Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.
The win was the Hurricanes’ sixth straight as they improved to 9-3 for the season.
Ilic, a 6-9 junior forward and college prospect, connected on 11 of 14 from the floor and pulled down 10 rebounds. His dunk-three-point play gave the ‘Canes a 10-2 lead just 2:13 into the game and East took a 28-9 lead in the opening quarter.
Cherokee responded in the second, scoring the first eight points of the quarter as Trenton Kennedy and Jason Sattler scored four apiece.
Ilic ended the run with a free throw and freshman Kyle Cloninger hit two of his four three-pointers, and East held on to take a 41-28 advantage into halftime, as Cherokee mulled life without Sattler, the high-energy guard who went down late in the second quarter.
East scored the first four points of the third quarter before Brayden Collins ended the run by the ‘Canes.
East stretched their lead to 53-30 as Cloninger converted a three-point play, Micah Simpson hit a layup, Cooper Wright made a free throw and Blake Jarnigan scored in the post.
Metz then ignited a 12-point run by the Chiefs with seven as the Chiefs cut the East lead to 11. But East answered with a 17-4 run, capped by Ilic’s three-point play, to extend its lead back to 70-46.
Besides Ilic’s 27 points, Cloninger scored 19 while Micah Simpson added 10.
Cherokee was led by Metz’s 19 points. Kennedy scored nine. Sattler had six before leaving the ankle injury.
Cherokee held a 35-34 rebounding edge. Collins had eight and Chandler Drinnon seven.
The Hurricanes hit 8 of 21 from three-point range. The Chiefs were 3 of 12.