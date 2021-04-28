KINGSPORT – Volunteer senior Ellie McLain swam the best times of her life in the last meet of her high school career last weekend at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
With a time of 2:19.10, McLain cut four seconds off her time from the regional, blistering the field in the only heat of the 200-meter Individual Medley (IM) Saturday in the 2021 Tennessee State Swimming & Diving Championships.
“It was a shock for sure,” McLain said. “I dropped four seconds from two weeks ago. I’d really been working on the back half of my IM because it was kind of slowing me down. So, I definitely accomplished my goal there.”
Swimming the 100 breast Sunday, McLain finished in 1:11.58, another personal best time.
“It wasn’t exactly the time I was looking to go, but I didn’t cut time or add time,” McLain said. “I went exactly what I went two weeks ago. So, I’ll take it.”
“She wanted to be under 1:10,” Volunteer swim coach Jim Whalen said. “But in any swimmer, whether they’re seven years old or 17, if you can swim the fastest that you can swim, that’s all we’re asking for.
“Obviously, everyone wants to swim way faster than anybody else, but if you know that you went out and tried your best and swam the fastest time you’ve ever had, you’ve got no reason to hang your head,” said Whalen.
McLain, who next fall will attend Mars Hill University, where she will compete on the swim team, finished 31 st out of 69 in the state 200 IM competition, and 27 th out of 61 in the state 100-meter breast competition. This year’s state meet was split up into four locations due to COVID concerns and the results combined for the overall placements.
“I’m still thankful for the time I went in the 100 breast,” McLain said. “That time is my personal best still, and in the IM was definitely a personal best. From last year to this year, that’s a good three seconds off. I’ll take it and I’m grateful to be able to do that.
“You can’t be upset with that. I mean I went exactly what I went two weeks ago and I dropped a big chunk of time on the 2-IM,” said McLain, the daughter of Chad and Angie McLain.
In the 200 IM, “she moved from 44 th to 31 st which is really good, 31st out of 69 people that were in it,” Whalen said. “The only thing I feel bad for is that mom and dad didn’t get to see her. That’s the only thing that hurt me is that they had to watch on TV due to (COVID) restrictions. But it is what it is. She had a really good meet.”
Her fourth consecutive state swim meet was the final meet of her stellar high school career.
“Definitely it’s a whirlwind of emotions,” McLain said Sunday after her final event. “I’m more happy than I am sad because I’ve met a lot of new people and made a lot of new friends that I know are going to support me throughout college and I’m going to support them.
“I’m just super-excited for that,” she said of the next chapter in her life at Mars Hill. “I only get about a month off and then I’m back in the water.”
Whalen had melancholy feelings, as well.
“She’s been a great swimmer for us,” he said. “It is kind of sad. Her and I both know. We kind of looked at each other knowing this was the last one here at the end. It really is sad. She lives three houses down from me. It’s not like I’m not going to see her anymore, but it’s the last time that she’s going to swim for us.
“I’ve had her since she was eight years old. Maybe I’ll get her a little bit more in the summer league and squeeze a little bit more out of her. But she’s been a great swimmer for us. She’s been what I call a pioneer. She’s one of the first group of kids that we had that really got swim going in Hawkins County. People will look up to her. Her records at Volunteer are going to stand for a while. She holds a lot of records,” Whalen said.
“She is almost like a family member. She grew up with my daughters. It’s sad, but I hope that she gives inspiration to the young group of girls. We’ve got strong, middle school girls coming up and I hope that their goals is to beat Ellie’s records. That ought to be their goal,” he said.