ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors jumped out to an early lead and kept control of the game Tuesday night in a 28-16 win at Rogersville Middle School.
Addie Lawson had six of the Rogersville City’s 14 first quarter points while Kelsie Henley had the lone RMS basket.
RCS led 19-8 at the half and maintained a comfortable lead the rest of the game.
Lawson finished with nine points for RCS while Brooke Nelson added eight. Kenzie Collins had four points and Lauren Stidham, Kendra Fields, and Shelby Helton each had a basket for RCS.
Henley finished with eight points for RMS and Carcie Kirkpatrick and Leah Mowell had four points each.