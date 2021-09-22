CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer volleyball team picked up a season sweep of Region 1 District 1-AA foe Elizabethton Thursday at Volunteer.
The Lady Falcons, who swept the Lady Cyclones, 3-0, on Aug. 26 at Elizabethton, winning 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16, picked up another sweep Thursday: 25-16, 25-13, 25-21.
Veda Barton led Volunteer with 17 kills, 17 digs and two assists, while Sydney Cloud had 34 assists, two kills and 10 digs.
Jaycee Cassidy added 12 digs, five kills and two aces, while Emily Christian had 11 digs, nine kills and two aces. Chloe Redwine chipped in two kills and seven digs while Alexis Bellamy chalked up 16 digs.