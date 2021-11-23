CHURCH HILL – The Church Hill Lady Panthers jumped out to a fast start and never looked back in a 41-6 win over West Greene Friday night at Church Hill Middle School.
The Lady Panthers connected on four of their five three-pointers in the first quarter as they ran up a 9-0 lead en route to a 17-3 lead after one period of play.
Chloe Anderson hit two of the threes, while Emilee Mailloux and Jayden Ford hit one apiece. Mailloux scored eight in the opening quarter.
The Lady Buffaloes’ scoring woes continued over the next three periods as West Greene scored none in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth quarters.
The Lady Panthers scored six in the second quarter to take a 23-3 lead into the break. Mailloux had 12 in the first half.
The Lady Panthers outscored West Greene, 13-1, in the third, as Rylee Smith scored six points.
Mailloux had all five of Church Hill’s fourth quarter points to finish as the game’s leading scorer with 17. Anderson finished with 13, while Smith had six and Ford five. Mailloux and Anderson had two three-pointers apiece.
Jane Shipley led West Greene with three.