JOHNSON CITY – Cherokee’s senior trio of Lydia Alvis, Destiny Jarnigan and Kaylan Henard combined to score 24 points as the Lady Chiefs knocked off Daniel Boone, 46-29, Friday at Bobby Snyder Gym.
Alvis and Jarnigan had nine apiece, while Henard totaled six, as the Lady Chiefs (1-3, 1-1) picked up their first win of the season.
Cherokee jumped out to a 17-11 lead in the first and held on for a 27-21 lead at halftime.
The Lady Chiefs extended their lead to 37-27 in the third quarter, then closed the game on a 9-2 run in the fourth.
Sophomore Macy McDavid added seven points for Cherokee, which also got five points each from Sam Tilson and Kyla Howe.
Howe, Jarnigan and Carter Ringley hit three-pointers for Cherokee.
Josie Jenkins led Daniel Boone with six points on two, first-quarter threes.