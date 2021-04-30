CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher celebrated eighth grade night Wednesday evening by throwing a no-hitter as the Church Hill Lady Panthers wrapped up their regular season with an 8-0 victory over Holston and a 34-2 record heading into this weekend’s area tournament.
The Lady Panthers received a first-round bye and will play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ridgeview Elementary.
Fisher was dominant against Holston, striking out 15, including the first five Lady Eagle batters of the game, and walked just two over seven innings.
Only one Lady Eagle base runner got in scoring position, stealing second base following Fisher’s second walk of the game in the fourth inning. Both walked batters – in the second and fourth – were left on base. Fisher’s other five innings were 1-2-3 innings.
The Lady Panthers broke through offensively in the third inning with alert, aggressive base-running. With one out, Zetta Smith reached base on a dropped third strike, then advanced to second on an error by the Holston catcher, then third and home on passed balls for a 1-0 lead.
Jaden Ford then lined a single to center, then stole second and third. Jenna Thomas walked, stole second and went to third when Bryleigh Salyers’ pop fly was misplayed for an error, allowing Ford to score and make it 2-0.
Courtesy runner Breanna Dykes, in for Salyers, and Thomas executed a double-steal, with Thomas crossing home plate with the Lady Panthers’ third run.
After Rylee Smith struck out, Hadley Spears singled to right to score Dykes for a 4-0 lead.
After Fisher stranded Holston’s second and final baserunner in the fourth, the Lady Panthers went back to work in the bottom half of the inning.
Sydney New reached on an error to lead things off, advancing all the way to second. She then stole third and held up at the bag on a bunt single by Zetta Smith, who didn’t stop running until she reached second. Another passed ball moved both runners up a base, with New crossing the plate with the Lady Panthers’ fifth run.
Smith scored one pitch later on another passed ball for a 6-0 lead. On a 3-1 pitch, Ford singled. She then stole second and third and scored on a passed ball for the 7-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers added their final run in the sixth. Zetta Smith hit a lead-off triple then scored on yet another passed ball.
Ford led Church Hill with a 3-for-4 day and two runs scored. Spears and Zetta Smith had two hits apiece. Smith scored three times.