On Sunday, May 17 before 10 a.m., an off duty TWRA wildlife officer accidentally shot two other hunters while turkey hunting on the North Cumberland WMA in Campbell Co. near Norma Rd.
One victim was transported and the other drove himself to UT Medical Center for examination.
Both victims have been released and the incident is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
