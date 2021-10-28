GRAY – Volunteer’s boys cross country team followed up its Three Rivers Conference championship with a Region 1-AA title Tuesday at Daniel Boone High School.
Ethyn Council, whose 17:55 time won the district, ran even faster – 17:42.9 – good enough for second overall to Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Sam Fulton (17:12.5) and to lead the Falcons to the region title.
“It feels great,” Council said of the team victory. “We trained hard and we deserved it.”
Five Falcons finished in the top 15: Council, Caleb Greene, tenth (18:28.8), and from 13 through 15, Roman Borghetti-Metz (18:47.5), Charlie Wilson (18:49.5) and Evan Glass (18:51.1).
“We had a great day,” said Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie. “We had five that were All-Region, in the top 15. We kind of ran conservatively and kind of finished strong. I couldn’t be prouder of a group of guys that worked real hard since June.”
This is only the third year running cross country for Council, who keeps getting better and better.
“Sophomore year, honestly, I was debating on quitting,” he said. “I came back junior year, and I was like, ‘You know what, I’ve got to show I can stick with something.’ And I really committed. Last year, when I broke 19, I kinda knew I could keep doing it.”
So, he kept at it and kept shaving more and more time off.
“I learned I can overcome anything,” Council said. “I’ve just got to stay headstrong and push through. I just want to be better for myself and my team and my family.”
You wouldn’t have known Council was aching Tuesday the way he zipped through the course for the second-place finish.
“I kind of hurt, so I was just trying to stay conservative and be able to save up for that kick,” said Council, who knew he qualified for state as an individual by his placement. “It feels great. First year, senior year, state.”
Later, when all the results were in, he realized his team had won and qualified for state as a team.
“We’re going to try to do our best at state, be top in the state, and hopefully leave an example for next year, the guys coming up,” said Council, who plans to continue running beyond the Nov. 5 state meet. “Hopefully go to college and compete. I’m talking to ETSU, Tusculum, King, Emory & Henry. I haven’t really decided where I’m going to go yet.”
Ailshie expressed pride in the team accomplishment from where they started to where they’ve gotten.
“Caleb Greene, I’ve had him four years, and they’ve all progressed,” Ailshie said. “Now, they’re champions. Just a great day. Roman Borghetti-Metz has been dealing with a few injuries off and on through the season. Like his sister, he stepped up today. It was just a great effort by him and by everyone.
“Ethyn, we talked prior to the race. He could have gone out after the leader and we just kind of decided to be conservative. The main thing was to win as a team and so he ran comfortably. I thought he did well. Charlie, Caleb and Evan Glass they just gave super efforts. It was a super day,” Ailshie said.
The TSSAA State Cross Country Championship for A-AA Boys is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. (CST) Friday, Nov. 5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tenn.
“We’ve got 12 days to kind of regroup and just go down there and see what happens,” Ailshie said. “These last three meets are the most important championship meets of the year. We’ve won two, the guys have, and the girls have finished second and third.”
Ailshie, who thanked the runners’ parents for their continued support throughout the season, said so far, so good.
“I had indicated a week ago, our goal was to win the region and we did that rather decisively. The other goal was for the girls to qualify for the state and they ran phenomenal today. So, it was a great day for Volunteer and a great day for all these kids that have put in the work,” he said.