2022 Homecoming Queen Eliza Smith
The 2022 Homecoming Queen & her Court: Freshman Princess Jayda Teague, Sophomore Princess Courtney Bellamy, Junior Princess Mallery Burton, and senior, Queen Eliza Smith.
2021 Homecoming Queen Bethany Wade, escorted by Cole Hooven
Senior Addison Wright, escort Curtis Robinette
Senior Madisyn Williams, escort Carter Trent
Senior Eliza Smith, escort Andrew Dickerson
Senior Emily McPherson, escort Evan Davidson
Senior Taylor Castle, escort Conner Haynes
Junior Kelsey Napier, escort Seth Cupp
Junior Emma Clark, escort John Burns
Junior Mallery Burton, escort Blake Stanley
Junior Jacie Begley, escort Nolan Amyx
Sophomore Sydney Payne, escort Owen Miller
Sophomore Jolee Dalida, escort Reid Scott
Sophomore Lily Christian, escort Cole Johnson
Sophomore Courtney Bellamy, escort Mason Combs
Freshman Jayda Shiann Teague, escort Ryan Jessee
Freshman Maelynn Osborn, escort Erick Barragan
Freshman Lucy Ferguson, escort Gavin Hinkernell
Freshman Taylor Boggs, escort Lucas Vannoy
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School recently celebrated Homecoming by crowning Eliza Smith as 2022 Homecoming Queen.
Named to her Court were Junior Princess Mallery Burton, Sophomore Princess Courtney Bellamy and Freshman Princess Jayda Teague.
In this space are photos of the Sept. 23 ceremony taken by Randy Ball.
