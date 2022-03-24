ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Lady Chiefs’ 2022 softball season is underway with a (sort of) new skipper.
Former Chiefs baseball coach Kevin Helton is new in the sense this is the first he’s coaching the school’s softball team.
It’s not like he’s a complete stranger.
Helton has been a presence at the school for more than two decades. A 1994 Cherokee graduate, Helton played baseball at Middle Tennessee State University. After graduation, Helton worked one year at Chuckey-Doak, then came to Cherokee, where he has been for 22 years as an agriculture teacher.
He’s also coached girls travel ball.
“I’ve been coaching girls on and off for the last so many years, about 10 years, fast-pitch girls travel teams. I helped Stacy Mahan with the 21-under team, the 18U team and I’ve been coaching the 10U and 12U team now with Kirby Walker, the Pink Panthers out of Church Hill. I love the game, love the girls,” Helton said.
Helton was hired in June to replace Kristen Richards.
“I don’t think there wasn’t anything with her that she didn’t want to still coach or there was anything wrong with the way things were,” said Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan. “It’s just she’s got a young family and she just wanted to be able to spend time with them as much as she could.
“I don’t think it was an easy decision for her, but it was one she felt was right for her family. That’s perfectly fine. We appreciate sincerely the four years she gave and obviously she’s got a lot of kids here that look up to her and like her a whole lot. It was just something she decided that was best for her family,” Morgan said.
Many of the girls already knew Helton from the classroom or travel ball – or from the softball field, which Helton has helped maintain for years.
“I teach shop class, greenhouse management, landscape, turf, grass and wildlife management,” said Helton, whose supported the softball program and other athletic teams at Cherokee for years with his time and knowledge.
“I’ve stayed in touch with these guys – with (former CHS softball coaches) Kelli (Hughes), with Charlie (Christopher), with Kristen. I worked on the softball field, baseball field and the football field. The irrigation system is my design. It’s working real good,” Helton said.
Helton met with the team that day when he was officially hired.
“When we came in, in June, I told them, ‘I’m here for fundamental ball. Most of y’all know me,’” said Helton, who kept Steve Dishner on his staff, and brought back two former Lady Chiefs.
“Steve Dishner’s been here and he knows the girls. He stayed on staff. I’m bringing in new staff with Steve: Emma Hughes as pitching coach and Tori Voiles, who were two outstanding players here at Cherokee. Both played college ball, one at King, one at LMU,” Helton said.
“We’ve been hard-nosed all winter and all spring. They’ve gone home sore and crying a few times, but we’re going to get there,” Helton said.
So far, so good, although he’s lost two of his five seniors to knee injuries.
“We’ve had a good spring. We’ve got a few hurt. We’ve got Gema (Brooks) hurt and Sam Tilson hurt again. Sam has a blown-out ACL. She’s done for the year. She pitched a couple of scrimmages and did really well and a pop-up against West Ridge in a scrimmage and blew out an ACL,” Helton said.
Brooks, an outfielder, injured her knee early in basketball season, and is due back if rehab goes well.
“The young girls have really stepped up,” Helton said. “Kennedy Dishner has stepped up and Kasie Bowman has stepped up – as sophomore pitchers who are going to start for us on varsity. On JV, it will be Nicole Bradley and Elli Smith.”
Asked if he was nervous heading into the season with sophomores in the pitching circle, Helton said, “They’re solid. I believe in them.”
Helton said the other two main aspects of softball – defense and offense – will help support the young pitching.
“We have a really good-looking defense,” he said. “And so far we’ve hit the ball really well this spring.”
Helton outlined a typical starting lineup for the Lady Chiefs in 2022.
“Starting on varsity, we’ll have Hannah Bates at catcher. Hannah is a real strong catcher. She’s a good hitter and will bat third in the lineup,” Helton said.
“Bailey Hamilton will play at third base. She’s a senior. A solid third baseman. Haley Vigil, a senior, is at shortstop. She’s really, really good. Really vocal, probably my captain on the ball field,” said Helton.
“Kaylee Cinnamon is at second. She’s done a really good job so far. And Randi Fletcher is at first,” Helton said, rounding out the infield.
“Leftfield will be Reece Nichols, sophomore. Center field will Chloe Bradley, junior. Right field will be Jada Davis, another sophomore. It’s a new look in the outfield until we get Gema back. We don’t know how she’s going to do with her knee being blown out. So, until we get her back, that’s who we’re going to go with,” Helton said.
Vigil will be the catalyst in the batting order.
“Haley’s going to lead off, a senior leadoff batter,” Helton said. “Kaylee Cinnamon is two, Hannah Bates three, Kennedy Dishner four, Bailey Hamilton five, Randi Fletcher six, Chloe Bradley seventh, Jada Davis eighth and Reece Nichols ninth.
“We’ve hit the ball very well. We’ve driven the ball well. Top of the lineup has been good. The bottom of the lineup has to come on a little bit. We’re just going to have to play small ball and hope that we score runs,” said Helton.
Helton stresses fundamentals.
“Several of them play travel ball,” he said. “All the seniors and juniors play travel ball. A few sophomores play travel ball. They’ve had the experience. It does (help). We do fundamentals every day. We have to, every day.
“We do fundamental ground balls and fly balls every day. We really try to express the importance of defense and hitting, and timely good pitching,” Helton said.
Helton played for Danny Davis and Brien Crowder at Cherokee and “Coach Pete,” the late Steve Peterson, at MTSU.
“I always learned from Coach Danny Davis to come to practice and give 110 percent, every day. I like the 120 percent – 100 percent for the team, 10 for coach, 10 for the player. Danny Davis was always a winner. He wanted to win,” Helton said.
“Brien liked to talk. He was always a good PR man, though. We played different tournaments and played in the Super Eight down in Clinton and won that when I was a senior. Always PR. I think that’s a big thing with us, getting the girls out here in the community and me be in the community also,” Helton said.
Helton said part of Crowder’s chatter was the ability to motivate.
“He did. I’m going to say eighty percent of the ball game is mental, knowing where you’re supposed to be, what you’re supposed to be doing. We worked on fundamentals when Brien was here, also. But Danny was strong on fundamentals, also,” said Helton, who compared the similarities between baseball and softball.
“I was on two OVC championship teams with Coach Peterson at MTSU. The similarities are still hustle. It’s still ball – catching, throwing, pitching, hitting. A little bit of differences, it’s a little closer in, a little faster-paced. The game to me is still the same mindset,” said Helton.
Hammering home the fundamentals should help the Lady Chiefs reach goals Helton has set.
“Our goal this year is to make the routine plays – routine ground balls, routine fly balls – and the good ones will come. We want to have solid hitting, good base running, smart base running,” Helton said.
“We’re trying to do a little something we call create chaos. We get extra bases on dropped balls. Take an extra base on a steal. That’s what we’re going to try to do, use our speed. We’re going to get there,” Helton said.
“We did fundamentals every day in college,” Helton said. “Groundballs every day. Short ground balls, shot-hops, every day. Fly balls over your head, in front of you, just being where you’re supposed to be will be a strong point with these ladies, too.
“I hope I can bring some knowledge to these girls, some intensity. I’m going to do the I.C.E. method: Integrity, Composure and Excitement. That’s what I want to build on with these girls, always with integrity, always be ice on your face on the field, and then excitement. If somebody scores, I want everybody outside, I want everybody excited. I want everybody to come to ball games,” Helton said.
“My goal is to win every inning. If we score one, they score none. If we score none, they score none. I think that’s got to be our mentality: win every inning. If you score every inning in softball, you’re probably going to win a majority of the ball games,” Helton said.
TSSAA’s realignment puts Cherokee in a new district – District 2-3A – against different opponents than the past few years.
“We’ve got a new conference with Greeneville and Cocke County -which is the old IMAC,” Helton said. “They’ve generally been pretty solid ball teams. Claiborne and Grainger, traditionally, they’re pretty solid. We have a really good conference. It ought to be a lot of fun,” Helton said.
While teams like Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill are no longer on the conference schedule, that doesn’t mean Cherokee won’t match up against them at times.
“That’s who you want to measure yourself up to, I think,” Helton said. “There may still be some non-conference play there. We’ll still play the Eastman tournament, hopefully, and the Tiny Day tournament. We’ll still play those people and see how you measure up against those guys.
“Our region in East Tennessee is very strong. You’ve got Unicoi, Greeneville, D-B, Science Hill, all those guys are always good at sports. So, we’re going to compete and get after somebody and hopefully win some ball games,” Helton said.
