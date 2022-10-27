GRAY – The Volunteer girls and boys cross country teams are returning to the TSSAA State Cross Country Championships after strong performances in the Region 1 Class A-AA meet Tuesday at Daniel Boone.
With four runners in the top 15, including a third-place finish by Jacie Begley, Volunteer’s girls won the girls team championship, earning a berth in the state meet. With three runners in the top 15 – including the individual boys champion, Roman Borghetti-Metz, Volunteer’s boys team placed third, also earning a berth in the state meet.
The top four teams and the first five individuals not on a qualifying team qualify for the Class A-AA State Meet, set for Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tenn. The top 15 finishers earned All-Region honors.
The Lady Falcons had 39 team points to defeated runner-up Tennessee High, which had 51. The girls’ win was the first region team title in Hawkins County history.
“It feels incredible,” said Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie. “There’s been a lot of firsts over the last couple of years. A lot of time and effort has been put in trying to create a culture where they can achieve and they’ve bought in to coming out here competing and not just running. It’s very gratifying to see the girls win that first team championship.”
Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington repeated as individual girls champion in a time of 19:58.3. Cocke County senior Jenna Pittman was second in 20:48.9, followed by Begley in third, in a time of 21:32.9.
“I felt pretty good during the first mile, but I noticed I started getting a little bit tired out through the second and third,” Begley said. “But I still wanted to stay strong and stay up there and make sure I got top five. I got third, so I was very happy about that.
“I noticed that I started struggling a little bit. I think what happened was I wasn’t really feeling good last week with the cold. The temperature change where it went from cold to hot all of the sudden, I think it might have messed up my lungs a little bit,” Begley said.
“But overall, I’m pretty proud of myself. I noticed a lot of people didn’t run like how they did back when we ran the Trailblazer a few weeks ago. Whenever I talked to people, they told me they didn’t feel as good as they did last year. I’m very glad and I’m very blessed that I got third. I was supposed to be second, but I got third. But I wasn’t feeling good today, so I’m still very proud of myself,” Begley said.
“Jacie was her normal self,” Ailshie said. “She finished third and I think she would have liked to have run better. But really next week is going to be the time that is going to count. She contributed to the team’s first-place finish.”
Volunteer’s Emma Houck (23:17.7) and Anna Houck (23:22.8) finished 11th and 12th, respectively. Lillie Bullock (23:29.8) placed 14th, while Allyssa Gent (24:10.2) was 17th.
“Anna and Emma Houck arrived at Volunteer and they have a very good work ethic,” Ailshie said. “They fit right in with what we are doing. They continue to progress and improve. They were both all-conference and all-region and we’re very thankful that they’re on our team.
“We couldn’t have won the region meet without them, and of course, without the others. Lillie Bullock was all-region. I thought Allyssa Gent ran well. She just missed making all-region, but she did quite well being our fifth runner finishing in 17th,” Ailshie said.
“We had five runners in the top 17. In the sport of cross country, that total team result is largely dependent on your third, fourth and fifth runners. We packed up real well during the race. According to the timing system, we were just slightly ahead of Tennessee High at the halfway point. We were about six points ahead. We ran strongly the second part of the race and kind of expanded that lead and won by 12 points,” Ailshie said.
“The girls executed the game plan to perfection. The only way that we were going to get in trouble because we were projected to win, was to go out too fast. They ran under control and comfortably and we won the first region girls team cross country championship in school history. They’ve worked hard and they deserve that championship plaque,” Ailshie said.
Plagued by injuries much of the season, Sabella Borghetti-Metz (25:34.8) continued her gutsy road back by placing 25th, ahead of Tennessee High’s fifth runner. Eliza Smith (26:47.6) finished 36th, while Abigail Fisher (28:04.0), who has also battled injuries, placed 47th.
“We had talked about the sixth, seventh and eighth runners having a purpose in this team championship and that was to be ahead of Tennessee High’s fifth runner, which Sabella was, so that gave them another point,” Ailshie said.
“She ran really well. The same with Eliza and Abbey. Abbey’s been injured a little bit. They just ran incredible today. They just really need to enjoy the award ceremony and take it all in because this only happens once in a lifetime. This is something they fondly look back on and remember what an incredible day it was. They just deserve all the accolades that they’ll be receiving,” Ailshie said.
Sabella’s twin brother, Roman Borghetti-Metz, captured the boys individual title in a time of 17:15.3, Volunteer’s first individual winner since Todd Skelton in 2003.
“Now that I know that the last one before me was Todd Skelton and not (brother) Haydn Borghetti-Metz, this feels even better,” Borghetti-Metz said.
“Roman, of course, ran outstanding,” Ailshie said. “He kind of broke the field with about a mile and a half and he won comfortably. He ran under control.”
“I started out fast and then I remembered what I was supposed to do, which was stay behind the person in front,” Borghetti-Metz said. “I didn’t really feel all that confident in that because he didn’t know which way to go. I didn’t want to lead, it just fell that way.
“I started picking ‘em up, because once you get up and starting, the adrenaline’s going and you’re happy-go-lucky until you get about three-fourths of the way through. Then the adrenaline goes away and you start hurting. I didn’t look backwards this time. I took a turn and lifted my eye towards him. It does (boost confidence) but it also hurts you because when you feel somebody behind you, it pushes you more than if you know no one’s behind you,” Borghetti-Metz said.
Charlie Wilson was fifth overall in 18 minutes flat. Evan Glass took eleventh place in 18:33.1. Freshman Kevin McCurry was Volunteer’s fourth-place finisher, placing 28th overall in 19:32.3. Cayden Cox was Volunteer’s fifth scorer, two places back, crossing the line in 19:45.9.
“We had three in the top 11,” Ailshie said. “We had our conference meet the week before and we ran much better in the region, in my opinion, than we did the conference. Charlie Wilson finished fifth. He just ran extremely well. We had Evan Glass step up and finish eleventh. Roman, Charlie and Evan were all three all-region.
“Kevin McCurry has been battling a lot of sickness for weeks. I’m hoping he’ll continue to improve and get stronger with one more week before the state meet. He’s had several setbacks throughout the season,” Ailshie said.
“Caden Cox, here’s a guy that went to the state track meet in the 4x400. He’s got a lot of leg speed and sometimes it’s not always suited on a hilly course like you’d see at Daniel Boone. But this course at Sanders Ferry will suit him better,” Ailshie said.
Elizabethton edged Sullivan East for the team title, going to the sixth runner’s finish after the schools tied for 56 points. Volunteer took third with 73, followed by Tennessee High in fourth with 81.
“It’s extremely satisfying to once again to qualify for the TSSAA state cross country meet in Hendersonville with the third-place finish,” Ailshie said. “I thought our guys ran really well.”
“It’s just a great, great day for Volunteer, the Church Hill and Surgoinsville communities and Hawkins County. We’ve had a great and tremendous year winning that first region team championship. I think we’ll do fairly well in the state championship when we go to Hendersonville,” he said.
