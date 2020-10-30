GREENEVILLE – The Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles defended their 2019 Big 3 Single A championship by capturing the 2020 title with a 16-8 victory over North Greene last week.
Camden Woodby and Alec Pennington each ran for touchdowns and the Eagles defense shut out the Huskies for nearly four quarters in their season finale Thursday, Oct. 22 at North Greene.
North Greene scored on fourth and goal in the final two minutes to close the gap to 16-8, but could get no closer.
Meanwhile in Bulls Gap, the Bulldogs were coming from behind to beat Rogersville City School, 34-28, thanks in large part to four long touchdown plays by the Bulldogs’ Kandin Hammer.
Combined with a 16-8 loss to Surgoinsville two nights earlier, RCS fell to 4-2, meaning the 5-1 Eagles were outright league champions in the COVID-shortened season.
“We had to do what we needed to do and had to get some help,” Eagles head coach Mike Roberts said. “We’ll take it.”
The Eagles gained around 250 yards rushing against North Greene, led by Pennington, who had over 100 yards rushing, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Peyton Rhoton ran for around 75 yards and a two-pointer, while Woodby ran for over 50 yards and the Eagles’ other touchdown.
“We had some pretty decent runs,” Roberts said. “We basically played clock management. We just ran, ran, ran. I think we threw one pass the entire game.
“Alec Pennington had quite a few rushing yards. He, Peyton Rhoton and Camden Woodby had about 90 percent of our rushing,” Roberts said.
The championship comes one year after Surgoinsville won it all in 2019. The Eagles went 9-1 last year, including a 36-12 victory at Camp Creek in the championship game. The Eagles lost several players off that club, including Logan Johnson, who scored four touchdowns in that final game.
“We lost a lot of eighth graders,” Roberts said. “We started off this year with 16 players. We knew it was going to be a big challenge. We told the kids we were going to have to put them through the grinder in order to be in good enough shape to be able to survive a season with 16 players and not being able to practice (normally).
“We couldn’t do 11 on 11. It was half offense against half defense, so that makes things tougher. We just stressed to them that we were going to have to be in tip-top shape and that we were going to be in a battle every game. The majority of the players were going to be playing practically every down,” Roberts said.
“We tried to get them breaks when we could. They had to understand. There were days when I’m sure they were like, ‘Why am I out here?’ But we always tried to remind them what our end goal was,” Roberts said.
“From the first game, which was not very pretty (a 36-12 win at Bulls Gap Sept. 17), they kept improving, week-in and week-out. That’s what we asked them at the beginning of the year. As long as we improve every day, we should be able to put ourselves in a position to do well,” Roberts said.
“I’m proud of the guys for rising to the challenge. When we were on and we were clicking – which was not all game long too many times – we were fun to watch. The defense got tougher because we gave up way too many points earlier in the season. But they got stingier and stingier as the year went on. Both sides of the ball, there was vast improvement. I’m really proud of the effort the guys put in,” Roberts said.
The real championship game may as well have been the Oct. 19 game against Rogersville City School, which had rolled over the Eagles, 30-6, Oct. 1 at Surgoinsville. The Warriors were undefeated coming into the rematch at Cherokee.
“So, we had the one loss going into the last two weeks,” Roberts said. “We knew City School was undefeated at the time, so when we traveled to Cherokee, we had to win that one to even have a chance to be co-champion.”
The Eagles prevailed, 16-8.
“We played a heckuva game there. It was probably the most physical and complete game that we played all year. I couldn’t have been more proud of the guys. That’s when they really showed that they wanted to play,” Roberts said.
That set up a Thursday with two, 4-1 teams on the road: RCS at Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville at North Greene.
“At the end of the week, before the co-championship game – because really, we had to win that last one just to share the title, just assuming RCS won out – I told them there’s only three options,” Roberts said.
“We’re either going to be second place, co-champions or champions, and only two of those did we have any control over, whatsoever,” Roberts said.
“So, y’all have to make the decision. Which of those three options do we want? So, we’ve got to take care of our business. We’ve got to, at the very least, be co-champions or we’re going to lose and have to rely on somebody else and still be co-champions. We never want to leave it up to somebody else, so take care of your business and everything else will take care of itself,” Roberts said.
After taking care of business by clinching at least a co-championship with the win over the Huskies, the Eagles waited to hear the results down the road in Bulls Gap.
“I got a message right after the game, but it was from a relative of a player we had last year. I said, ‘Well, I can’t really take that as fact,’ so I didn’t want to say anything,” Roberts said, wanting more conclusive proof before telling his players.
“One of the coaches said, ‘Well, I’ll just call Bulls Gap.’ So he called Bulls Gap and came back and told us that. So, we went ahead and let the kids know and they were ecstatic,” Roberts said of the ensuing celebration.
“I told them that’s exactly what we started the season wanting to do. They did what they had to do. That’s all we could ask of them. I’m very proud of the guys. It’s not an easy thing going back-to-back,” Roberts said.