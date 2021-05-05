GRAY – Who says 7 is lucky?
A disastrous seventh inning doomed the Rogersville Middle School Warriors as they fell 11-10 to Sulphur Springs Middle School on Friday, and out of the Area 2 baseball tournament.
Leading 10-4, RMS walked seven straight batters and gave up seven runs to the Gamecocks in the bottom of the seventh, leading to the heart-breaking loss.
After the seven walks to start the seventh, the Warriors’ lead had shrunk to 10-8.
A ground-out closed the gap to 10-9. Another walk loaded the bases and then a hit batter forced in a run for the 10-10 tie.
A strikeout put the Warriors within one out of ending the disastrous inning at least tied, but Landon Broyles stole home to give Sulphur Springs the 11-10 win.
The Warriors lost despite out-hitting Sulphur Springs, ten to six.
RMS scored a run in the first when Koby Seals led off and was hit by a pitch. He stole second and went to third on a ground out, then came home on Garrett Lawson’s sacrifice fly.
Sulphur Springs answered with a run in the bottom half of the first. RMS then scored three in the second for a 4-1 lead.
Sammy Augusta and Aiden Wallace drew back-to-back walks. Braxton Markham lined a single to score Augusta and advance Wallace to third.
After Seals lined out, Nocona Williams plated both runners with a single to center.
The Gamecocks got a run in the bottom half to cut the lead to 4-2.
Rogersville Middle School scored one run in the top of the third when Augusta singled advanced two bases on two errors, then stole home.
Sulphur Springs answered with one of their own again in the bottom half for a 5-3 score.
The Warriors scored two more in the fourth on an Elijah Curtsinger RBI-double and Eli Carmack groundout, increasing the RMS lead to 7-3.
Sulphur Springs scored again in its half of the inning on a dropped third strike.
Neither team scored in the fifth – the first scoreless inning for either team in the game, but Rogersville put two more on the board in the sixth.
Carmack, who led RMS with four RBIs, drove home two with a bases-loaded single in the sixth, and one more in the seventh with a bases-loaded walk.
Lawson and Curtsinger each collected two hits to lead Rogersville.
Broyles led Sulphur Springs with four of the Gamecocks’ nine stolen bases, including the game-winner in the seventh.