CHURCH HILL — Ron Wireman and Katie Hodge were the overall winners at the 13th annual Laurel Run Ascent, held Saturday, Sept. 17, at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill.
Runners had perfect weather for the challenging 11-mile trail race, held on the scenic trails in Laurel Run Park.
Wireman, 41, of Knoxville was the first place overall finisher in a time of 1:22:22. Benji Cowden, 19, of Kingsport was the second place overall finisher in a time of 1:33:33. Benji’s twin brother, Parker Cowden, was the third place overall finisher in a time of 1:40:01.
Hodge, 38, Kingsport, was the top female finisher in a time of 1:48:46.
The race began at an elevation of 1,147 feet and ascended to the fire tower atop Bays Mountain Park at an elevation of 2,405 feet before returning to Laurel Run Park.
The male Masters champion and finishing sixth overall was 47-year-old Anthony Forster of Church Hill in a time of 1:48:23. The female Masters champion and second place female finisher was 53-year-old Michelle Gray of Johnson City in a time of 1:50:48.
The male Grandmasters champion was Dennis Lewis, 63, of Bluff City in a time of 2:02:09. The female Grandmasters champion and third place female finisher was Kim Stewart, 50, of Johnson City in a time of 1:54:51.
The male Senior Grandmasters champion was Wesley Miller, 65, of Gray in a time of 2:03:22, and the female Senior Grandmasters champion was Sharon Bumgardner, 64, of Kingsport in a time of 2:23:49.
The oldest participant was 69-year-old cancer survivor Clyde Kidd of Kingsport. Awards were also presented to all finishers in 5 year age group categories, with all participants receiving commemorative performance shirts. Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport provided lunch for the event.
The race was presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton as part of the Skelton Law Racing Series and was also included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Long Distance Series, and Trail Series Competition.
The gold sponsors for the 2022 Laurel Run Ascent included Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville, R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, and Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport. Other supporters included Laurel Run Park, Bays Mountain Park, Rogersville Review, Seaver’s Bakery of Kingsport, Dr. Enuf, State of Franklin Track Club, Church Hill Rescue Squad, and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. & White Duck Taco Shop of Johnson City.
Since 1999, the award-winning Skelton Law Racing has presented a series of premier trail and road running events and has always been 100% volunteer. Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
Trending Recipe Videos