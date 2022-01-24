CHURCH HILL – For the first seven minutes of Friday’s boys’ varsity basketball game between Cherokee and Volunteer, it looked like the Chiefs were going to buck season trends and make it a typical Hawkins County rivalry game.
But then the first-place Falcons shifted gears and left the winless Chiefs in the dust with an amazing 45-1 run that turned a one-point game into a blowout and, ultimately, a 78-23 victory for Volunteer.
“We got some layups, which kind of feeds that press,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “We got some easy baskets and suddenly we start making some threes and they just seemed like they came in bunches at that time. I’ve seen it done to me, so when things start clicking and humming, it was pretty fun to watch.”
In a contest that featured four lead changes and two ties in the first five minutes, the Falcons’ 12-11 lead looked like a typical back-and-forth scrap between the two schools.
Then Sullivan Central transfer Joltin Harrison hit a three-pointer with 1:08 left in the first quarter igniting a 5-0 Falcons spurt to end the first quarter ahead 17-11, and a 38-1 run to close the half with Volunteer up, 50-12.
“I remember it being 12 to 11 and the next thing I know, it’s 50 to 12,” Poe said. “The kids have bought in. They’re trusting one another and they move the basketball. We’ve got a lot of people who can make some plays and shots. When they’re moving that basketball and sharing it, we’ll find the open guy.”
When the Falcons opened the second half with a 7-0 spurt – all by Jon Wes Lovelace – the Volunteer run had reached an amazing 45-1 and 57-12 lead.
“They’ve got a great program and a good system,” said Cherokee coach Trey Fields. “They run some good stuff and they do a good job of guarding.”
Joe Henley’s drive with 4:56 to go in the third finally stopped the Chiefs’ 11-minute, basket-less drought, but it didn’t change Cherokee’s fortunes, as the Falcons closed the game on a 21-9 run to run their 45-point lead to a 55-point advantage by the final buzzer, which arrived a bit sooner, thanks to the non-stop fourth quarter, mercy-rule clock.
“We just can’t seem to make any open shots,” Fields said. “But we’ve just got to learn from this and move forward.”
Falcons sophomore Connor Haynes showed he’s not just a threat on the baseball field. The ace Volunteer lefty led the Falcons with 19 points, including three, three-pointers, as he and fellow tenth-grader Tucker McLain saw significant playing time. Lovelace also hit three treys to finish with 18, as 10 Falcons scored.
“I was happy we were able to get those two sophomores a lot of significant minutes because you never know,” Poe said. “You’re always one turned ankle away from having to play, so it was good to get them on the floor and get some experience, too.”
Speaking of turned ankles, Cason Christian, Volunteer’s big man on the boards whose season has been beset by ankle injuries, returned to action. His presence on the floor adds toughness to a team already blessed with a lot of finesse.
“It’s great to have Cason back, because he brings a completely different element to our team,” Poe said. “That’s great depth. He’s so athletic. He can go rebound it with about everybody we play.”
The Falcons have had to play a lot this season without Christian, who missed time early due to football season extending for a playoff game, then after a couple of Hall of Fame games, went down early in the Falcons’ opener in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic Nov. 23.
“He played two games, then rolled his ankle against Oak Ridge,” Poe said. “Then he didn’t play again until we went to East. He played significant minutes at East (Jan. 11). Then we went to Elizabethton (Jan. 14) and rolled the other ankle.
“So, he’s been out since then. If we can get him healthy, and keep sharing the ball and moving the ball, those guys like each other and like playing with one another. The future is laid out there for them,” said Poe.
Since the schedule resumed in January, Volunteer (15-7, 4-0 in the Upper Lakes Conference) has won six of seven games.
“We’ve played 21 games and only three of them have been at home,” Poe said. “They were excited to play at home and I think that helped us make a lot of shots. We got in a rhythm.”
The Falcons were slated to play at Cocke County Monday before hosting Unicoi County on Tuesday, their first of six straight home games.
“After Monday, we’ll have six of the last seven here heading down the stretch,” Poe said. “So, it’s laid out there for us, if we can just take care of our business.”
Cherokee (0-19) is just trying to reach the finish line in what was known was going to be a long, rebuilding year.
“Let’s just call it like it is,” Fields said. “We’ve got nobody out there that started last year. We’ve got two kids that played some last year. So, we’re taking a lot of lumps I wish we weren’t, but that’s just the way it is. I would have killed for this experience as a sophomore. Hopefully, they’ll learn from it and grow from it. But this is just the way we are.”