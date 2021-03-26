KINGSPORT – Emily Wyatt came within one strike of a perfect game as Volunteer shut out Dobyns-Bennett, 5-0, Tuesday at D-B.
The sophomore hurler still went seven innings, allowing no runs on no hits, striking out seven and walking none.
Wyatt and D-B starter Julianne Tipton were in a scoreless duel through five innings when the Lady Falcons finally broke through in the sixth.
Kendra Huff led off with a walk and was retired at second on Aliyah Crawley’s fielder’s choice. Haley Russell then singled to center as Crawley advanced to third, then scored on an error by D-B centerfielder Chloe Duncan.
Russell, who had advanced to second on the error, came home one out later on a single by Abbey Cradic, who moved to second on an error by D-B second baseman Hannah Frye.
Wyatt then helped her own cause with a single to center, scoring Cradic and making it 3-0.
After Wyatt retired the side in order, Volunteer added two more runs in the seventh on a home run by Crawley.
Wyatt was in the running to become the fourth Lady Falcon in school history to throw the program’s seventh perfect game (Morgan Marshall 4, Kenzie Dixon 1, Amanda Odom 1) but a two-strike pitch to D-B pinch-hitter Addison Alder turned into a fly ball was dropped by leftfielder Alexis Dixon.
Unfettered, Wyatt induced Claudia Maness into a game-ending, no-hit clinching ground ball.
Volunteer racked up nine hits in the game, led by Russell’s 2-for-4 and Veda Barton’s 2-for-3 efforts. Seven different Lady Falcons had hits, including Crawley’s home run and doubles by Huff and Russell.
Tipton took the loss for Dobyns-Bennett. She pitched all seven innings, allowing those nine hits and five runs while striking out seven.