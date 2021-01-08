BRISTOL – Cherokee senior Destiny Jarnigan hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime and the Lady Chiefs outscored Tennessee High, 10-3, in the extra period to claim a 39-32 Big 7 road victory over the Lady Vikings Tuesday night at Viking Hall.
The low-scoring affair was just 5-5 after one quarter and 12-9, Tennessee High, at halftime.
The Lady Chiefs inched closer in the third, cutting the Lady Viking lead to 22-21 heading into the fourth.
Jarnigan’s free throws closed the 29-26 gap held by Tennessee High to force the extra session.
Cherokee’s three seniors led the Lady Chiefs, as Jarnigan finished with 16 points to lead all scorers. Fellow senior Lydia Alvis added eight for Cherokee, which also got six points from Kaylan Henard on two three-pointers.
Riley Fritts led Tennessee High with eight points.
Boys game: Tennessee High 67 Cherokee 56
Brandon Dufore and Wade Witcher combined for 36 points to lead the Vikings past Cherokee.
Tennessee High started and finished strong. The Vikings built an 18-8 first-quarter lead only to see the Chiefs storm back with a 20-8 second quarter to take a 28-26 advantage into halftime.
The teams went back and forth in the third quarter with the Vikings outscoring the Chiefs by a basket to tie the game at 46-46 heading into the final frame.
An inopportune drought cost the Chiefs in the fourth, as the Vikings stayed hot and closed on a 21-10 run to capture the win.
Cherokee’s Carter Metz led all scorers with 22 points, including two from three-point range. Jacob Kenner added nine and Brayden Collins seven for the Chiefs (1-5, 1-2).
Dufore and Witcher scored 18 apiece to lead the Vikings (7-9, 1-2), which also got 10 points from Jaden Keller.