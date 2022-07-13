VolSpeedwayLOGO

BULLS GAP — Philip Thompson won the 30-lap Crate Late Model and Kip Sawyer took the Sportsman Late Model races to highlight “Back the Gap Summer Series” action at Volunteer Speedway July 2.

In addition, Austin Adkins won street stock, Brandon James took Open Wheel Modified and Austin Maples captured Front Wheel Drive races.

ON TAP: Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series $10,053-to-win Super Late Models is scheduled Sunday, July 17 at Volunteer Speedway

Here is the order of finish in the July 2 races:

CRATE LATE MODEL (30 laps)

Philip Thompson #24

Rusty Ballenger #29

Baily Cardwell #07B

Terry Poore #2P

Josh Henry #B00

Chris Coffey #97

Zach Sise #9

Jason Cardwell #07

Jeremy Steele #22S

Chris Chandler #8C

Trevor Sise #73

Brent Cornette #22

Dakota James Smith #3D

Dylan Morgan #26

Jeff Parsons #P1

Tommy Eastridge #37

Jack Orr Jr. #13

Jackie Hughes #27

Did Not Start: Tim Maupin #3

SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL (25 laps)

Kip Sawyer #44

Wayne Rader #01

Mason Bare #24

Adam Mitchell #50

Dustin Ratliff #10

James Parrott #10P

Brad Seagle #31

Heath Alvey #7

David Bullington #20

Joe Bray #76

Aaron Jones #7J

Baillie Lowe #727

Blayne Pauley #12P

Chase Lawson #4

Tim Bounds #11

Aaron McCarter #82

Justin Talley #23

David Beeler #3

Richard Cox #28

Heth Seaton #51H

Jimmy Calloway #3D

Randall Earley #66

Shane Starnes #112

Did Not Start: Jesse Helton #25, Warren McMahan #33

STREET STOCK (20 laps)

Austin Atkins #14

David Clark #13

Josh Henry #B01

Gary Blanken #69

Tracy Wolfe #11

Colby Long #10

Alex Qualls #29

Coby Scott #4

Bobby Petty #XP21

Eric Moore #12

David Lewis #51

David Robins #59

Katilyn Atkins #14K

Vic Chandler #88

Dylan Wolfe #5

Josh Driskill #B00

Kolby Sawyers #10S

Jon Cook #0Z

Clint Watkins #91

Tyler Blankenship #44

Tanner Owens #19

Did Not Start: Shannon Emery #M2

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED (20 laps)

Brandon James #J31

Blake Terry #89

Landon Steele #S18

Kaleb Trent #3

Tyler James #J4

Wayne James #4

Terry James #J1

Dathan Dyke #11D

FRONT WHEEL DRIVE (20 laps)

Austin Maples #23

Cody Bean #2

Bryan Williams #7

Brandon Crawford #3

Ray Wyatt #17W

Scott Velez #44

Robert Holstrom #65

Michael Albright #14

Marvin Sauls #8

Jimmy Linville #12

