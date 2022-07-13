BULLS GAP — Philip Thompson won the 30-lap Crate Late Model and Kip Sawyer took the Sportsman Late Model races to highlight “Back the Gap Summer Series” action at Volunteer Speedway July 2.
In addition, Austin Adkins won street stock, Brandon James took Open Wheel Modified and Austin Maples captured Front Wheel Drive races.
ON TAP: Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series $10,053-to-win Super Late Models is scheduled Sunday, July 17 at Volunteer Speedway
Here is the order of finish in the July 2 races:
Philip Thompson #24
Rusty Ballenger #29
Baily Cardwell #07B
Terry Poore #2P
Josh Henry #B00
Chris Coffey #97
Zach Sise #9
Jason Cardwell #07
Jeremy Steele #22S
Chris Chandler #8C
Trevor Sise #73
Brent Cornette #22
Dakota James Smith #3D
Dylan Morgan #26
Jeff Parsons #P1
Tommy Eastridge #37
Jack Orr Jr. #13
Jackie Hughes #27
Did Not Start: Tim Maupin #3
Kip Sawyer #44
Wayne Rader #01
Mason Bare #24
Adam Mitchell #50
Dustin Ratliff #10
James Parrott #10P
Brad Seagle #31
Heath Alvey #7
David Bullington #20
Joe Bray #76
Aaron Jones #7J
Baillie Lowe #727
Blayne Pauley #12P
Chase Lawson #4
Tim Bounds #11
Aaron McCarter #82
Justin Talley #23
David Beeler #3
Richard Cox #28
Heth Seaton #51H
Jimmy Calloway #3D
Randall Earley #66
Shane Starnes #112
Did Not Start: Jesse Helton #25, Warren McMahan #33
Austin Atkins #14
David Clark #13
Josh Henry #B01
Gary Blanken #69
Tracy Wolfe #11
Colby Long #10
Alex Qualls #29
Coby Scott #4
Bobby Petty #XP21
Eric Moore #12
David Lewis #51
David Robins #59
Katilyn Atkins #14K
Vic Chandler #88
Dylan Wolfe #5
Josh Driskill #B00
Kolby Sawyers #10S
Jon Cook #0Z
Clint Watkins #91
Tyler Blankenship #44
Tanner Owens #19
Did Not Start: Shannon Emery #M2
Brandon James #J31
Blake Terry #89
Landon Steele #S18
Kaleb Trent #3
Tyler James #J4
Wayne James #4
Terry James #J1
Dathan Dyke #11D
Austin Maples #23
Cody Bean #2
Bryan Williams #7
Brandon Crawford #3
Ray Wyatt #17W
Scott Velez #44
Robert Holstrom #65
Michael Albright #14
Marvin Sauls #8
Jimmy Linville #12
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.