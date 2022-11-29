BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Trailing 15-14 early in the second period to Tri-Cities Christian, first-year Volunteer coach Zac Crawford felt his club was playing far below its years.
The gentle reminder stirred the Falcons to a 11-0 run and 23-6 spurt to close the half on would become 79-47 whipping of the Eagles on day four of the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome.
“We just needed to play with some poise,” Crawford said. “This is a mature team and you can tell them that and they know to go out there and pick it up.
“We made a considerable run right there and turned the ball game around.”
Leading the way were versatile senior guards Bradin Minton, Andrew Knittel and Joltin Harrison, who combined to score 58 points, dish out 22 assists and grab a dozen rebounds.
“Those are our veteran guys, they have to be handle those types of tough situations like today and they did,” added Crawford.
The three also knocked down a combined seven three-pointers, including four in that second-quarter stretch.
“We just weren’t hitting shots there early and then one gets going, it seems they all start falling…magically,” smiled Crawford.
Harrison scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in a second period that finished a four-point play and a conventional three-point play. Harrison also handed out eight assists and blocked two shots.
Knittel was next with 20 points, seven assists and three rebounds along with two steals. Minton scored 14 points to go with his seven assists and five boards.
Cason Christian pitched in with ten points and six rebounds for the Falcons (5-0). Volunteer hosts Dobyns-Bennett in its next game on Tuesday.
Lofton Looney led the Eagles with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Braxton Dixon was also in double figures with 12 points.
With the victory, the Falcons improved to 5-0 on the season.
TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN (47) – Lofton Looney 4 4-4 15, Abraham Gewelke 3 4-4 10, Braxton Dixon 5 1-2 12, Daniel Owen 0 0-0 0, Hayden Jones 0 0-0 0, Gabe Rosenbalm 2 0-0 4, Will Holmes 0 0-0 0, Cam Gouge 0 0-0 0, Cole Fox 0 0-0 0, Michael Gewelke 0 0-0 0, Brady Pridemore 0 0-0 0, Lane McMullen 1 0-0 2, Josh White 2 0-0 4, Totals 18 9-10 47.
VOLUNTEER (79) – Bradin Minton 6 0-0 14, Blake Head 1 0-0 3, Joltin Harrison 9 3-3 24, Andrew Knittel 8 2-2 20, Cason Christian 4 2-4 10, Connor Haynes 1 1-2 4, Nolyn Amyx 0 0-0 0, Cameron Cox 0 0-0 0, Owen Minor 0 0-0 0, Tucker McLain 1 0-0 2, Jackson Clonce 0 0-0 0, Luke Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Totals 31 8-11 79.
