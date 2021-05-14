GRAY – The Church Hill Lady Panthers made easy work of Grandview Elementary in the semifinals of the TMSAA sectional softball tournament Tuesday at Ridgeview, picking up a 12-0, five-inning win to advance to the finals.
The Lady Panthers (39-2) were slated to take on Gray in the TMSAA sectional softball tournament finals Thursday at Ridgeview. Results were not available at press time.
Tuesday, Jenna Thomas and Rylee Smith drove in three runs apiece, while Addyson Fisher fired a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk to lead the Lady Panthers.
Church Hill scored four runs in the first.
Jaden Ford was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. After two pop-outs in foul territory, Hadley Spears singled Ford to third. Smith lined a single to center, scoring both runners for a 2-0 lead.
After Fisher walked, Sydney New singled to left, scoring Smith and Fisher, doubling the lead to 4-0.
Church Hill added three more runs in the third. Fisher hit a one-out triple to center. New bunted and reached on a wild throw that allowed both Fisher and New to score, extending the Lady Panthers’ lead to 6-0.
One out later, Zetta Smith doubled to right and scored on Ford’s single for the 7-0 lead.
The Lady Panthers scored two in the fourth on RBI-singles by Rylee Smith and Fisher, and three in the fifth on a bases-loaded double by Thomas, ending the game by mercy rule.