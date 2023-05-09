ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee’s Amelia Metz made her college decision official on Thursday when she signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Elon University during a ceremony in the Cherokee High School gym.
Metz, who verbally committed to the Phoenix earlier this year, said she chose Elon because the coaches and team have created an atmosphere like she’s never seen in a college program before.
Elon, a Division 1 private university in North Carolina, competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. The women’s team won the conference title this weekend to complete the triple crown: sweeping the women’s cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field championships in the same year.
The Chiefs’ top thrower, Metz is no stranger to success. She won multiple middle school state titles at Rogersville City School and has a high school indoor championship in the weight throw to her credit. She finished second in discus at last year’s TSSAA Class AA outdoor track and field championships.
Metz, who throws hammer, weight, shot put and discus, expects to specialize in hammer in college.
In addition to track and field, Metz is a member of the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, and National Society of High School Scholars at Cherokee.
She also puts in countless hours of community service outside school as president of the Heritage Lites Youth Leadership Program and Miss Chamber of Commerce for Rogersville and Hawkins County.