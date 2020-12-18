NEWPORT, Tenn.- Rankin Access Area on the French Broad River in Cocke Co. is set to reopen on Wednesday, December 16 following a renovation.
Over the last two-weeks, TWRA’s Access Area crew removed the old boat ramp that was heavily damaged during high water flows last spring and replaced it with a new one.
Two new sections of concrete ramp were poured, pushed in, and have been lined on the edges with rock.
Rankin Access is heavily used as it allows anglers to launch a boat during winter and it sits on a stretch of river that is great for many fish species that make their spawning runs.