ROGERSVILLE – Colton Miller and Tristan Cox booted three goals apiece as the visiting Church Hill Panthers shut out the Rogersville Middle School Warriors in a soccer match on a cold, windy afternoon March 31 at RMS.
Rogersville Middle trailed by only 1-0 at the half, but things steadily unraveled in the second half as the Panthers kicked seven more goals.
Also scoring for Church Hill were Evan Lukens and Daniel Miller.
Collin Fugate made 16 saves in the goal for RMS.
