CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Stingrays edged the Rogersville Flying Fish in a swim meet Thursday at Church Hill City Pool.

The Stingrays outpointed the Fish, 578 to 574, to capture the overall meet.

Rogersville’s boys had defeated the Church Hill boys, 334-247, but the Church Hill girls topped the Flying Fish girls, 331-240, to edge past Rogersville.

The Stingrays are coached by Jim and Robin Whalen, while the Fish are coached by their daughters, Tieran and Tinsley Whalen.

“Tip of the hat to Rogersville,” Jim said afterward. “They swam really well tonight.”

On these pages are photos of the meet taken by Randy Ball.

Trending Recipe Videos



 