Kyle Bailey, boys 10 & under 100SC meter IM
Sawyer Harris, Boys 10 & under 100SC meter IM
Joe Newman, boys 10 & under 100 SC Meter IM
Abigail Mix, Girls 10 & under 100SC Meter IM
Audrey Bailey, Girls 10 & Under 100 SC meter IM
Owen Harris, boys 12 & under 100 SC meter IM
Caleb Mix, Boys 12 & under 100 SC meter IM
Jessabella Allen, Girls 12 & under 100 SC meter IM
Allison Russell, Girls 12 & under 100 SC meter IM
Lilly Franklin, girls 14 & under 100SC Meter IM
Ian Neill, RFF, Boys 100SC Meter IM
Ayden Harris, RFF, Boys 100 SC Meter IM
Kuhlen Singleton, RFF, Boys 8 & under 25 SC meter freestyle
Jed Good, RFF, Boys 10 & under 25 SC meter freestyle
Savannah Davis, CHS, girls 12 & under 25 SC meter freestyle
Arwen Addington, RFF, girls 10 & under 25 SC Meter freestyle
Bryce Calhoun. CHS. Girls 12 & under 50 SC Meter freestyle
Natalie Russell, CHS, Girls 12 & under 50 SC Meter Freestyle
Hannah Miller, RFF, girls 14 & under 50 SC meter freestyle
Boys 50 SC Meter Freestyle
Girls 50 SC Meter Freestyle
Leo Addington, RFF Boys 8 & under 25 SC meter breaststroke
Phoenix Rector, CHS, boys 8& under 25 SC meter breastroke
Corbin Christian, RFF, boys 8 & under 25 sc meter breaststroke
Ella Price, CHS, girls 8 & under 25 SC meter breaststroke
Kyren Joines, RFF, Boys 10 & under 25 SC meter breaststroke
Matthew Carter, CHS, Boys 50 SCmeter breaststroke
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Stingrays edged the Rogersville Flying Fish in a swim meet Thursday at Church Hill City Pool.
The Stingrays outpointed the Fish, 578 to 574, to capture the overall meet.
Rogersville’s boys had defeated the Church Hill boys, 334-247, but the Church Hill girls topped the Flying Fish girls, 331-240, to edge past Rogersville.
The Stingrays are coached by Jim and Robin Whalen, while the Fish are coached by their daughters, Tieran and Tinsley Whalen.
“Tip of the hat to Rogersville,” Jim said afterward. “They swam really well tonight.”
On these pages are photos of the meet taken by Randy Ball.
