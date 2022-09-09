CHURCH HILL – For the first time in several seasons, the Volunteer girls soccer team isn’t led by Jeff Lukens or Elaine O’Brien.
Jamey Shelton, who has been an assistant on the boys team, took the reins this fall.
“I would say this is the most dedicated group of young athletes I have ever had the honor of coaching,” Shelton said soon after taking over. “They are really striving to change the game this year.”
While Shelton is head coach, Lukens has returned to help out as an assistant, as has Kaitlyn Adams.
“I think we have speed on our side this year,” Shelton said. “Team speed is going to be our biggest asset. We’re going to use that to our advantage. Our team speed is something that is probably a little bit different than previous years.”
Senior leadership will be crucial to the team’s success in 2022.
“Definitely, we are counting on our seniors this year,” Shelton said. “They have stepped up and taken on more leadership roles this year. So, they’ll be helping on and off the field this year, for sure.”
Those seniors are Taylor Castle, Sydney Hamilton, Sara Winegar, Macey Gladson and Savannah Howard.
Besides their experience, the seniors also possess skill sets that don’t require elementary instruction.
“Everyone knows where they’re supposed to be,” Shelton said. “We’re just working on some of the more advanced skills.”
Castle and Winegar lead the way at forward, while Hamilton and Gladson anchor the defense and Howard is a midfielder.
There’s a fairly balanced mix, age-wise, with four juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen to go along with the five seniors on the 18-girl roster.
One of the juniors, Elana Horne, is the primary goalkeeper, bringing skill and experience to the position. Fellow junior Kourtney Bradshaw figures to be a key contributor, while sophomores Courtney Bellamy, Terrilynn Calhoun, and Alyssa Burchfield all show promise as youngsters.
