2022 Volunteer girls soccer team

The 2022 Volunteer girls soccer team includes: (front row) 1-Bre Dykes, 14-Cayden Gent, 15-Alli Hostetler, 8-Macey Gladson, 18-Kiera Greer, 6-Isabel Houston and 4-Kendall Stapleton; (back row) 9-Terrilynn Calhoun, 13-Alyssa Burchfield, 19-Gabriella Ritz, 11-Savannah Howard, 00-Elana Horne, 2-Sara Winegar, 21-Kourtney Bradshaw and 17-Sydney Hamilton.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn

CHURCH HILL – For the first time in several seasons, the Volunteer girls soccer team isn’t led by Jeff Lukens or Elaine O’Brien.

