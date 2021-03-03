CHATTANOOGA – Volunteer sophomore wrestlers Ben Tucker and Evan Glass picked up wins before being knocked out of the competition by double-elimination in their second straight trip to the TSSAA State Wrestling Championships Friday at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Wrestling in the 126-pound class, Tucker won his Championship Round 1 match in a major decision over Sevier County’s Dylon Pritchett, before falling to eventual state runner-up Charles Randall of Cleveland in the quarterfinal. After winning his first consolation round bout, he was defeated in his second consolation round.
Glass, competing in the 113-pound division, lost his Championship Round 1 match to Summit’s Jarvis Little before bouncing back with a victory over Houston’s Connor Baltz in the Consolation Round 1. Glass was eliminated from competition in a Consolation Round 2 loss.
“It was a good day,” said first-year Volunteer coach Cameron Hill. “It wasn’t there in the beginning and they wrestled hard their second matches. It was just a tough day for them.”
Hill, of course, took over the Volunteer wrestling coach position after Scott Solomon fell ill this season and passed away Jan. 30. A 2017 Volunteer graduate, Hill competed at the state competition multiple times under Solomon and understands the importance of the accomplishment achieved by Tucker and Glass.
“You can’t really be disappointed in bringing two sophomores to state for the second year in a row,” Hill said. “There’s some stuff we’ve got to work on, some stuff we’ve got to learn. It’s just a privilege to be able to come wrestle in it.”
“It was good,” Tucker said of his second state experience. “I wrestled hard and tried my best to get as far as possible. I was ready to go. I was ready to win.”
Glass enjoyed his second trip, as well.
“It was fun,” he said. “We had more people last year, but we also had a smaller team this year.”
TSSAA State Championships Results for Volunteer
AAA 113 — Evan Glass (10-5) scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jarvis Little (Summit) 36-5 won by tech fall over Evan Glass (Volunteer) 10-5 (TF-1.5 2:08 (16-1))
“I don’t think he was ready,” Hill said. “That was the time for him to shake the rust off and be ready for the next one.”
“He shot right off the bat and he was just quick,” Glass said. “He was also pretty strong.”
Glass said he felt the jitters “a little bit. I came here last year, so it was easier this year.”
Cons. Round 1 - Evan Glass (Volunteer) 10-5 won by fall over Connor Baltz (Houston) 19-12 (Fall 4:52)
“The guy did move a little slower,” Glass said. “I also actually took shots that time and focused more on the match.”
“He just showed up,” Hill said. “He competed. His shots were there and he was able to score points.”
Cons. Round 2 - Owen Gobel (Franklin) 27-8 won by tech fall over Evan Glass (Volunteer) 10-5 (TF-1.5 4:54 (23-6))
Franklin’s Gobel went on to finish sixth this year.
“He placed well last year, too,” Glass said. “He ended up getting fifth. He’s a really good wrestler.”
“He had a tough match but he did pretty well in it,” Hill said.
AAA 126 — Ben Tucker (13-5) scored 4.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ben Tucker (Volunteer) 13-5 won by major decision over Dylon Pritchett (Sevier Co.) 14-9 (MD 12-3)
Tucker built a large lead in points then seemed to coast to victory – which worried Hill at times that Pritchett was going to pin Tucker.
“He almost got himself in trouble,” Hill said. “He wanted to pay more attention to the time than wrestling, but once he stopped doing that, he was scoring points.”
Tucker said he can usually tell soon that he is going to be able to dominate an opponent.
“Right when I’m lining up with him probably,” Tucker said. “I know what they’re going to do most of the time. I like to feel them out, feel the way they wrestle and then I just go in.”
With assistant coach Mark Vicars in the coaches’ corner, Hill encouraged his wrestler to finish the job.
“I just said, you’ve got to want it more than they do. This is the time when you go out there and do what you’re capable of doing,” Hill said.
Tucker avoided the pin and captured the victory, sending him to the quarterfinal round.
Quarterfinal - Charles Randall (Cleveland) 24-6 won by fall over Ben Tucker (Volunteer) 13-5 (Fall 3:35)
Cleveland has a strong wrestling program, and its 126-pound grappler, Charles Randall, the eventual state runner-up, was no exception.
“We knew going in that was going to be a tough match,” Hill said, adding that Randall featured good technique in addition to being physically strong.
“He was just a really tough wrestler, really strong,” Tucker said. “Most people are stronger than me in my weight class. That’s the only advantage he had on me.”
Cons. Round 2 - Ben Tucker (Volunteer) 13-5 won by decision over Jacob Jones (Stewarts Creek) 23-12 (Dec 6-2)
The loss to Randall was a good wake-up call for the Consolation Round 2 battle with Jacob Jones of Stewarts Creek, Hill said.
“It opened his eyes up a little more and he was ready to compete,” Hill said.
“The third match I could have pinned the kid, but I could score on him,” Tucker said. “So, it wasn’t real bad at all.”
Tucker dominated his third bout of the day, but a mistake cost him in his fourth.
Cons. Round 3 - Justin Noll (Summit) 33-7 won by fall over Ben Tucker (Volunteer) 13-5 (Fall 0:26)
“I should have beat him,” Tucker said. “But he stuck me. He caught me. I took a great shot on him but he stuck me.”
Both Falcon wrestlers plan to use the experience as motivation to improve.
“I’m just going to go home and train harder and come back next year,” said Tucker, who competes in the summer. “I wrestle all year around. I wrestle for TNWA in Morristown for coach Tony DeAngelo.”
Glass has a list of things to do, as well.
“I want to work on speed, strength and taking shots – going to takedowns, taking the person down,” Glass said.