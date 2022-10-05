BULLS GAP — Rogersville City School built a 24-0 first-half lead and held on for a 36-8 victory over the homestanding Bulls Gap Bulldogs Thursday.
The Warriors finish the 2022 season unbeaten at 8-0.
The Bulldogs’ Tye Roberts took the opening kickoff 27 yards to give Bulls Gap good field position at its own 47 to start the game.
The ‘Dawgs then burned five minutes off the clock driving to the RCS 19.
On first down, Jayden Weston picked off a Grayson Hughes pass and raced 93 yards for a touchdown. Weston ran in the conversion for an 8-0 RCS lead with 2:49 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors defense stopped the Bulldogs on their next possession, forcing a punt and change of possession as the first quarter came to a close.
An eight-yard run by Eli Boyd set up a second-and two at the RCS 43 to start the second quarter. Boyd then hit Porter Owen on a 57-yard TD pass play. Weston ran in the conversion for a 16-0 Warriors lead.
The Warrior defense held the ‘Dawgs to 11 yards on their next possession, forcing a punt at the Bulls Gap 38.
The Warriors took over at their own 32 and used up most of the remaining 5:47 in the half marching down the field for a score.
Twelve plays later, Boyd was connecting with Owen again for a TD pass, this one from 17 yards out with 12 seconds left in the half. Weston ran in his third two-point conversion of the half for a 24-0 RCS lead at halftime.
The rest of the scoring occurred in the third quarter.
Weston ran 56 yards for a touchdown and Cole Allen had a 58-yard pick-six. Both conversions failed.
Keegan Smith had a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs. Razen Edmonds rushed for the two-point conversion.
With other area Single A schools still playing and fall break next week, there will be no Class A playoffs this season.