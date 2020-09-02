ROGERSVILLE – As dominant as Cherokee was in their season opener Aug. 21 at Union County, Sullivan South was at theirs Friday at Cherokee.
Behind big junior quarterback Ethan Bergeron, the Rebels began their final campaign in dominating style at Big Red Valley, rolling over the Chiefs, 35-0,
“They took it to us,” Cherokee coach Jason Lawson said after the game. “We were kind of flat this evening. We’ve got to do a better job of coming out with a little more energy and intensity.”
Sullivan South – which is playing in its final season this year before the school closes and merges with Sullivan North and Sullivan Central to form West Ridge High School next year – had been idle the previous Friday due to a postponement due to a positive coronavirus test in its program earlier.
“They had a long layoff but obviously they were ready to play. We were just kind of going through the motions early on,” Lawson said.
Bergeron, listed at 6-3, 247 pounds, lowered his head and ran the ball 13 times for 89 yards, including three touchdowns, the first from seven yards out that put the Rebels ahead, 7-0, capping a 76-yard, opening drive with 7:02 to go in the first quarter.
As the Chiefs did against Union County’s Patriots the week before, South pushed the Chiefs backward much of the night. Cherokee punted after losing eight yards in three plays on its opening possession.
South took advantage of the short field, driving 38 yards in five plays, the last a three-yard touchdown run by Bergeron to make it 14-0.
Cherokee went backward nine yards on its next possession on another three-and-out, punting to the South 46. The Chiefs stopped the Rebels this time, taking over at their own 40 after a one-yard punt.
Cherokee couldn’t capitalize, however, gaining zero net yards and having to punt it back to the Rebels.
South then mounted an 11-play, 73-yard drive that ate five minutes off the clock. Bergeron’s third TD run of the night, this one from eight yards, gave the Rebels a 21-0 lead.
After another three-and-out by the Chiefs, South scored on the fourth play of a 65-yard drive, a 30-yard touchdown pass from Bergeron to Blake Candler that increased the South lead to 28-0.
Will Jennings, who gained 106 yards on 13 carries, scored on a 21-yard run to start the second half and a running clock that ticked off with no further scoring.
“The good news is we didn’t see anything that couldn’t be fixed. So, we’re going to go back to work and work really hard and try to get things a little more solid,” Lawson said.
“This one stings, obviously. South is a good ball team. They’ve got a lot of good athletes. We knew that coming in. We didn’t know a whole lot about them. They hadn’t played a game yet,” Lawson said.
Morristown East will present the same challenge Friday: no game film.
“We’ll be in the same boat next week when we play our third game and our opponent still hasn’t played a game,” Lawson said. “The good news is we’ll get a chance to practice and get better at what we do.
“We’ve just got to keep working, keep our heads up and keep pushing. Even though we didn’t have a whole lot happen in our favor, we still had some good points, a lot of good things that happened for us. We’re going to have to keep building off those and try to correct some of the mistakes.
“We’ll learn from this. We’ll get them in there and we’ll watch the film and find some mistakes and see if we can’t correct those in a quick manner. Hopefully, we’ll come out with a lot of more energy and intensity next week,” Lawson said.