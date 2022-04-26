Three Volunteer pitchers teamed up for a shut-out as the Falcons topped Happy Valley, 5-0, Friday in a make-up game.
Garrison Barrett pitched four innings, allowing one hit and struck out nine Warriors.
Seth Marshall picked up the win in relief, throwing a scoreless inning, while Landon McIntosh pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Leading the Falcons offensively were Isaiah Bowery (3-for-4 with two runs),
Riley Littleton (2-for-4, one run, two RBIs), Seth Marshall (1-for-1, two RBIs), Austin Williams (3-for-3, two doubles) and Cooper Smith (1-for-3, one RBI).