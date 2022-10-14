GRAY – Jacie Begley didn’t need much time to adjust to the hilly portion of the 2022 cross country season, placing seventh in the prestigious, 50th Annual Trailblazer Invitational last Saturday at Daniel Boone High School.
The Volunteer junior crossed the finish line of the 5K race in 20:03.8, just under 10 seconds behind Science Hill’s Lara O’Neal.
Abingdon’s Makaleigh Jessee won the race in 18:45.10, ahead of Huntsville (AL) High School’s Ava McIntosh (19:12.7).
Daniel Boone’s Kamryn Wingfield (19:41.9) was third, followed by David Crockett’s Maggie Bellamy (19:48) and Watauga’s Gwendolyn Anderson (19:48.9).
Huntsville won the girls team competition with 60, followed by Watauga (66), Crockett (80), Abingdon (83) and Boone (122).
Volunteer’s boys team placed tenth, led by 16th-place finisher, Roman Borghetti-Metz (17:04.9) and Charlie Wilson (25th, 17:21.1).
Dobyns-Bennett’s Luke Mussard won the event in 15:45.6. Huntsville’s Jackson Harris was second (16:07), followed by Boone’s Alexander Quackenbush (16:12) and Bryson Lewis (16:18.8).
Huntsville claimed boys team honors, as well, with just 54 points, followed by Boone (79), Abingdon (92), Watauga (158) and D-B (185).
The event concluded the regular season in East Tennessee. Volunteer will compete in the Three Rivers Conference meet Monday at Steele’s Creek in Bristol, while Cherokee travels to Greeneville Tuesday for its Twin Lakes Conference meet, the Greeneville Classic.
The Region 1 state qualifier will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Daniel Boone with the state meet set for Nov. 3-4 in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Here are the results of Hawkins County runners in the 50th Annual Trailblazer Invitational:
HS Championship Boys
17:04.90 — Roman Borghetti-Metz, Volunteer 16th
17:21.10 — Charlie Wilson, Volunteer 25th
18:20.70 — Evan Glass, Volunteer 54th
19:05.40 — Cayden Cox, Volunteer 81st
19:35.00 — Isaiah Livesay, Volunteer 92nd
19:43.20 — Connor Armstrong, Cherokee 101st
19:45.90 — Andrew Dickerson, Volunteer 102nd
21:30.00 — Holden Sattler, Cherokee 134th
22:25.30 — Adonis Kincaid, Cherokee 147th
22:33.70 — Ayden Harris, Cherokee 150th
22:33.80 — Brody Harris, Cherokee 151st
HS Championship Girls
20:03.80 — Jacie Begley, Volunteer 7th
22:30.60 — Allyssa Gent, Volunteer 49th
22:58.70 — Anna Houck, Volunteer 55th
23:13.20 — Lillie Bullock, Volunteer 59th
27:40.00 — Landry Russell, Cherokee 113th
Mixed HS Junior Varsity Boys
20:58.50 — Carter Manis, Volunteer 38th
23:38.10 — Connor Burns, Volunteer 72nd
26:29.90 — Daniel Rooker-Melton, Volunteer 88th
Middle School Boys (2-mile run)
13:02.90 — Kaleb Turner, Rogersville City 33rd
13:04.50 — Brayden Brown, Rogersville City 34th
14:06.80 — Garron Barnett, Surgoinsville 62nd
15:21.30 — Isaac Bryan, Rogersville City 104th
15:43.70 — Brody Case, Surgoinsville 119th
16:13.70 — Will Phillips, Rogersville City 132nd
16:59.40 — Carter Collier, Surgoinsville 141st
Middle School Girls (2-mile run)
13:35.70 — Kenady Deal, Rogersville City 17th
13:49.80 — Elizabeth Coward, Rogersville City 19th
14:53.50 — Brooke Nelson, Rogersville City 38th
15:10.90 — Elin Bryan, Rogersville City 49th
Trending Recipe Videos