JONESBOROUGH — The Rogersville Middle School girls’ track team finished second out of 13 teams at the second annual Grandview Eagle Invitational on Saturday at David Crockett High School.
The RMS boys’ team finished eighth. The boys’ 4x100 and 4x200 finished fourth. Travis Wade had the highest individual finish for the boys, placing fifth in the 800 and sixth in the 1600.
Here’s a look at the top individual and relay performances for the Lady Warriors.
Leah Mowell with a PR of 82-5 won the discus, and teammate Kelsie Henley finished second (77-11). Leah Mowell also placed first in shot put with another PR (34-10).
Kelsie Henley placed first and had a PR with a time of 1:07.49 in the 400.
The 4x400 relay team shaved 12 seconds off its time to place second (4:59.68).
Jessabella Allen finished third in the 800 and 1600 with personal bests in both events.
The girls 4x100 and 4x200 both finished 3rd.
BASEBALL
RCS 11, University School 6
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School jumped out to an early lead and held off University School on its way to an 11-6 win Thursday.
Conner Lyons, Eli Boyd, Carson Waters, Jayden Weston and Cade Putnal each had two hits for the Warriors (13-2). Putnal was 2 for 3 and drove in three runs. Boyd and Weston each had two RBIs. Boyd threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. Waters and Putnal pitched in relief.