KINGSPORT – Volunteer senior swimmer Ellie McLain qualified for the state swim meet, scheduled for April 23, for the fourth straight year.
McLain qualified in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 breast. (See article in April 14 Review.) She also won the regional championship in the 100 breast at the 2021 NETS Swimming & Diving Regional Championships, held last weekend.
Due to space constraints, all of the photos from the 2021 NETS Swimming & Diving Regional Championships were unable to fit in the midweek edition. Here are those photos of Volunteer and Cherokee swimmers from that competition by the Review’s Jim Beller.