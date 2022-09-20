JONESBOROUGH – Jacie Begley set a Volunteer girls cross country record and the Falcon boys team placed third in the annual Fender’s Farm Carnival 5K Saturday.
“I’m just extremely proud of Jacie, but really all the girls and guys just ran phenomenal today,” said Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie. “Most everyone had personal bests. For Jacie to break the school record and break 20 minutes significantly was quite an achievement by her.”
Begley, a junior, completed the 3.1-mile course in 19:42.7.
“That record was set all the way back in 1986 by Fonda Arrington at 20:03, so it’s stood the test of time for 36 years and it’s finally broken,” Ailshie said. “Jacie deserves it. She’s earned it. She’s put in the work. She’s been out there, not only since June, but over the last two-plus years. Her hard work paid off today.”
“It feels great,” Begley said. “I felt pretty good, but I knew I had to break that pain barrier like what Ailshie always talks about. Because if I didn’t, I wouldn’t have been able to actually be able to break the record.
“So, I knew I had to get out really fast and kind of relax at a pace really good. Then toward the end, I had to start striding out a little bit more and start sprinting at the end knowing that I have to go or I won’t be able to make it,” she said.
Begley described the pain barrier.
“The pain barrier, you just have to break it,” she said. “You have to try and get yourself used to that pain. Like during practices, you’ll start feeling a lot of pain, but that’s when you know that you’re going to be able to improve. So, breaking that pain barrier honestly makes you focus on keeping on going and not quitting. It’s basically a mental thing.
“I started hitting it toward the back stretch with maybe 1,000 meters left. So, I knew. I was like, ‘Okay, this is where the pain starts kicking in and I’m going to have to start really going right here to be able to break it,’” Begley recounted.
As unpleasant as it is, the pain barrier is an indicator that the runner is moving at an optimal rate, so the goal is to try to remain in that mode as long as possible.
“I try to maintain it, but I know that when I need to start going faster, I start moving a little bit more, but I slowly increase it and I keep on, then sprint toward the very end,” Begley said. “It’s definitely not enjoyable, but it definitely makes me feel like, ‘Okay, this is where it starts. This is where you have to compete with your own self.’
“Because cross country is mostly a mental thing. So, knowing that I have to compete with myself, including with all the other runners, you just have to really prepare yourself and push yourself,” Begley said.
The two-lap course follows a loop around Fender’s Farm, which is located off Route 107 in the Lamar community, closer actually to Erwin than Jonesborough. Being an actual farm, it’s a fairly flat course. A pair of large, running clocks at the finish line tick away the time passed since the start of race.
“I noticed at the last 100 meters, I saw the time and I was like, ‘Oh no! I’ve got to go now or I might not be able to make it,’” said Begley. “So, right when I saw that time, I started going and sprinted as much as I could and as hard as I could to be able to break it.”
Abingdon High School’s Makaleigh Jessee won the event in 19:12.6, followed by Daniel Boone’s Cameron Wingfield. Ashlynn Roy of David Crockett’s lead on Begley shrunk as Begley finished with her patented stretch sprint.
“It always depends on how far the person is,” Begley said. “Of course, I always want to try and catch them. But knowing even though I might not catch them, I just know I finished strong and had done my best to do it, basically run my best time.”
Roy finished in 19:40.2, just 2.5 seconds ahead of Begley’s 19:42.7, good enough for a fourth-place medal in the race and a first-place standing in Volunteer school history.
As she often does following her race-ending sprint, Begley collapsed on all fours just past the finish line.
“That was basically lactic acid and feeling the relief of breaking the school record,” she said. “I’ll always go down after a race because I’m so exhausted and that last sprint brings all the energy out of me. But after a while, I’m all fine.”
In the boys race that preceded the girls race, Science Hill’s Owen Johnson paced the field with a brisk time of 16:27.2, more than 13 seconds ahead of the first of three Abingdon High School runners.
Johnson’s Hilltoppers won the team title with 89 points, ahead of Jefferson County, which had 102 and Volunteer with 106.
The Falcons were led by sophomore Roman Borghetti-Metz, whose time of 17:07 was good for ninth place. Senior teammate Charlie Wilson crossed the line soon after in 17:10.1, good for eleventh place. The team’s competitive depth allowed for the third-place team finish. Evan Glass (17:51.3) was 23rd, followed soon by Cayden Cox (18:18.3) and Kevin McCurry (18:22.5) in 31st and 32nd, respectively.
“Roman did quite well,” Ailshie said. “He really, really worked hard this past week. I thought that might have taken a little bit out of him. Charlie Wilson was right there. He had a big personal best today at 17:10. And then, our 3, 4 and 5 were exceptional, as well as the girls.
“Our fifth person for both the guys and the girls are starting to move up. That’s the key in cross country, having that fifth man place as high as they can for the team total. We’re getting better. We still have a long ways to go. It’s September 17 and we’re trying to run our best the first of November,” Ailshie said.
Cherokee was led by two freshmen. Holden Sattler was 78th overall in the boys race, including 14th among 79 freshmen in a time of 19:32.6. Julina Allen was 83rd overall in the girls race, finishing in 25:12.6.
About six weeks remain in the regular season until the TSSAA State Championship in Hendersonville Nov. 3-4.
“We’re probably not going to race for another 10 days or so,” Ailshie said. “We haven’t really done a lot of hill training. We’re going to start doing that this week and try to get better because here on out, that’s all we’re going to run on is hilly course. So, we’ve got to get our legs ready for that.”
With the school record under her belt, Begley is ready for the next challenge.
“I’m most definitely ready for that,” she said. “Knowing that this is my last flat race, I know there’s going to be a lot more tougher courses upcoming, especially the one that’s going to be in (Bristol) Virginia called Sugar Hollow (The Randy Smith Classic, Sept. 29). A lot of people talk about how that has a lot of hills and so I have to be ready for that because if I don’t start running hills, I won’t be prepared for it.”
The next-level training is calculated.
“Our goal for both boys and girls is to finish in the top five in the state and I’ve shared that with them,” Ailshie said. “They don’t realize the potential that they have. They think they’re working hard and I’ve got to gradually increase the workload, because they’re still not working like some of the other teams.
“But we’re getting there. Our standard is Signal Mountain. We’ve got to gradually try to get there. It may be a couple of years. For example, this girls team, they’ll all be back next year with the exception of one senior. They’ve got some talent. So, we’ll just keep working and see what happens on down the road,” Ailshie said.
So far, so good, though.
“I’m very proud of all the kids, all the parents and the community that’s been behind us,” Ailshie said. “It’s been a great, great season thus far.”
