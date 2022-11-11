Kendra Huff signing

Kendra Huff signs a letter of intent to play softball for UVA-Wise during a signing ceremony Wednesday at Volunteer. Present were: (seated) Barbara Dykes, Amy Carver, Cassandra Huff, Kendra Huff, Jeff Huff and Colton Huff; (standing) Jessica Ward, Allen Ward, Curstin Winstead, Andrew Winstead and Kenny Cline.

 Photo by Jim Beller

CHURCH HILL – Volunteer shortstop Kendra Huff signed a letter of intent Wednesday at Volunteer to continue her softball career at UVA-Wise.

