ROGERSVILLE – The Warriors were ice-cold to start the game and could never recover in a 45-28 loss to Johnson County Thursday evening at Rogersville Middle School.
The visiting Longhorns ran out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, then extended it to 23-0 in the second as the Warriors couldn’t get a shot to drop.
Braxton Markham’s free throw with 3:45 left in the second quarter finally broke the ice for the Warriors to make it 23-1 and RMS teammate Damian Alvis hit a three-pointer at the 3:11 mark for Rogersville’s first basket of the game, making it 26-4.
The Longhorns, led by Hunter Presley’s 10 second-quarter points, went on to take a 31-8 lead into halftime.
The Warriors actually outscored the Longhorns in the second half, 20-14, as Eli Carmack scored all 16 of his team-high points after intermission. Markham added seven for the Warriors, including a three.
Presley led Johnson County with 16. Carter Atwood added 13 for the Longhorns, including three three-pointers.