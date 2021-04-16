ROGERSVILLE – Samantha Tilson struck out 16 batters, but Cherokee dropped a 4-3 decision to Tennessee High in 10 innings Tuesday at Cherokee.
Tennessee High’s Tori Ryan singled in Kenzie Orfield in the top of the 10th for the Lady Vikings’ winning run. Ryan finished with four hits and four RBIs. Rylee Fields went all 10 innings for Tennessee High, allowing 10 hits and one earned run.
Tilson also went the distance, scattering nine hits over 10 innings and striking out 16. Haley Vigil, Meredith Owen and Hannah Bates each had two hits for the Lady Chiefs.