BULLS GAP — With scattered thunderstorms popping up all around East Tennessee, Mother Nature threatened to wash racing out last Friday at Volunteer Speedway.
But following a brief later afternoon shower, the skies cleared and fans were treated to an exciting night of racing on the high banks at “The Gap.”
Jensen Ford of Johnson City led flag-to-flag in capturing the $1,000-to-win Crate Late Model feature victory, while Adam Mitchell of Knoxville also went the distance in leading all 25 laps for the Sportsman Late Model win.
Brandon Kinzer of Lexington, Kentucky, captured the Open Wheel Modified feature win, with David Clark of Tazewell recording the Modified Street victory.
Michael Millsap of Knoxville recorded the Classic feature win, with John Byers of Knoxville taking the Mini Stock victory.
Jensen Ford set fast-time in Crate Late Model qualifying at 13.276 seconds to capture the pole for 30-lap feature. Ford jumped out into the lead at drop of the green flag over Shannon Emery, Jason Cardwell, Tyler Smith and Rusty Ballenger.
While Ford was all in a class to himself out front, the racing behind him had Cardwell working Emery over trying to take away the second spot. Behind Ford, Emery and Cardwell, good battles for position between Smith, Ballenger, Nathan Martin, Taylor Coffman, Jacob Owens and Jamie Stanley.
Even though he’s no longer called “Kid Dynamite,” nonetheless the 32-year-old Ford was explosive as he flexed his muscle out front to easily win over Cardwell, Emery, Coffman and Owens. Completing the top 10 finishers were Martin, Smith, Stanley, Cameron Skinner and Tim Sant.
Owens, a standout Legends racer who also competes with the Southeast Super Truck Series, was making his Crate Late Model debut driving for his uncle, legendary East Tennessee dirt late model racer Mike Clonce.
Adam Mitchell was fastest at 13.254 seconds over 21 Sportsman Late Model competitors in qualifying to earn the pole starting position for the 25-lap feature. Mitchell rocketed out to the lead at the start over Dustin Ratliff and Brad Seagle.
Behind the leader Mitchell, racing action was two- and three-wide involving Ratliff, Seagle, Addison Cardwell, Warren McMahan, Brad Dyer, David Bullington, Kyle Manis, Clyde Stanton, Cody Gloyne and Jackie Yates.
Seagle was all over Ratliff trying to get around him for second, while Cardwell also was looking to make his move without allowing McMahan to overtake him for position. But out front it was all Mitchell, as he cruised to victory over Cardwell, McMahan, Ratliff and Seagle.
Longtime Super Late Model racer Brandon Kinzer from the Bluegrass State made the decision over the offseason to climb behind the wheel of an Open Wheel Modified this season. During the first half of the 20-lap feature Blake Brown and Kinzer battled for the lead.
Brown’s hopes of winning were dashed on lap 13, when the left-rear wheel (hub) broke off his mount between turns three and four to bring out the caution. Kinzer went on to capture the Open Wheel Modified win over Jesse Rupe, Wayne James, Jody Puckett and Jamie Mosley
Veteran racer David Clark is always a threat to win, as he led the Modified Street class last year with five victories. But that night he was not only racing looking to park in victory lane, he was also behind the wheel with a heavy heart after recently losing two of his close friends (Wendell “Doc” Petty and John Young). Clark grabbed the lead over Wayne Rader and Tyler Haynes at drop of the green and quickly began to put several car lengths between himself and those in pursuit.
Logan Hickey worked his way around Haynes and Rader to move into second place just before halfway. The only thing slowing Clark were a couple of caution periods, and on the following restarts Hickey drove off into the corners hard to briefly move ahead of Clark. But Clark was a man on a mission, and would not be denied capturing an emotional victory for his fallen friends as he won over Hickey, Haynes, Rader and Bobby Petty.
Michael Millsap, Lee Merritt, Adam Engel and John Stevens battled up front throughout the 20-lap Classic feature. The finish will go down in the record book as the closest ever, with Millsap nosing out Stevens by a matter of inches for the win by .001 second. Rounding out the top five behind Millsap and Stevens were Engel, Chris McKinney and Charles Bates.
John Byers outrain Greg Everhart, John Fox, Damien Holt and Tom Amburgey for the Mini Stock win.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY – BULLS GAP, TN – FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2020 – OFFICIAL RESULTS
CRATE LATE MODEL (30 laps)
1. Jensen Ford #83
2. Jason Cardwell #07
3. Shannon Emery #52
4. Taylor Coffman #30
5. Jacob Owens #8C
6. Nathan Martin #3
7. Tyler Smith #32
8. Jamie Stanley #5
9. Cameron Skinner #33X
10. Tim Sant #79
11.Jackie Hughes #27
12. Rusty Ballenger #29
13. Jody Adkins #41
14. Kevin Jackson Jr. #20
15. Mack McCarter #51
16. Michael Smith #4
17. Adam Collins #47
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL (25 laps)
1. Adam Mitchell #50
2. Addison Cardwell #25
3. Warren McMahan #33
4. Dustin Ratliff #10
5. Brad Seagle #31
6. Clyde Stanton #C11
7. David Bullington #20
8. Cody Gloyne #32
9. Kyle Manis #25K
10. Jackie Yates #43JD
11. David Robbins #1
12. Aaron Jones #7
13. Mason Bare #24
14. Josh Detwiler #38D
15. Billy Branch #10
16. Randall Earley #11
17. Brad Dyer #20
18. Nicholas Shelton #9
19. Danny Helton #29
Did Not Start: Kris Pauley #B54, Buddy Ball #40
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED (20 laps)
1. Brandon Kinzer #18
2. Jesse Rupe #11
3. Wayne James #4
4. Jody Puckett #J3
5. Jamie Mosley #89
6. Tyler Strickland #7
7. Blake Brown #99
8. Chase Lawson #4
9. Terry James #J1
10. Brian Skaggs #20
11. Kenny Aldridge #33
12. Brandon Helton #216
MODIFIED STREET (20 laps)
1. David Clark #13
2. Logan Hickey #7
3. Tyler Haynes #21H
4. Wayne Rader #01
5. Bobby Petty #XP21
6. Lance Creasman #C8
7. Jeffrey Melton #4
8. Shannon Emery #M2
9. McKenlee Hall #44
10. Ivis Early #46
11. Landon Steele #S18
12. Kaleb Trent #3
13. Eickle Berry #81
CLASSIC (20 laps)
1. Michael Millsap #515
2. John Stevens #7
3. Adam Engel #51
4. Chris McKinney #113
5. Charles Bates #27
6. Mark Sise #35
7. Chuck Kilian #96
8. Sarah Canning #13
9. Lee Merritt #14
10. Jim Canning Jr. #31
11. Will Carey #16
MINI STOCK (20 laps)
1. John Byers #83
2. Greg Everhart #70
3. John Fox #94
4. Damien Holt #18
5. Tom Amburgey #17
6. Walter Walsh #72
7. Chris Amburgey #6
8. John Gulliver #00
9. Aaron Beal #32
