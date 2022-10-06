AFTON –Cherokee defeated host school Chuckey-Doak in the District 2-2A volleyball tournament Monday only to run into top-seeded Greeneville on Tuesday. The Lady Devils swept the Lady Chiefs in three sets to advance to the district final.
“The difference between last night’s game and this night’s game was hustle,” Cherokee volleyball coach Ashley Wilson said after the Lady Chiefs’ loss to Greeneville. “I think we were a little frazzled because of who we were playing. It’s kind of an issue we dealt with all year.
“We’re trying not to mess up. Last night, we were more aggressive. We were playing for the ball more. Tonight, we were more ‘let’s just play to stay alive and hope they mess up,’” Wilson said.
The “playing not to lose” mode didn’t work, as Greeneville won in straight sets, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13. No. 2-seeded Grainger eliminated West Greene 25-7, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15. The two top seeds were slated to play for district tourney championship Thursday. (Results not available at press time) Both teams will also advance to next week’s regionals.
In the 3-0 win over Cherokee, Greeneville got 10 kills, 17 digs and three aces from Chloe Marsh. Bella Devoti had eight kills and nine digs, while Eden Aiken had three kills, 31 assists and two aces. Kyla Jobe contributed seven kills, eight digs and four aces and Hannah Gray had seven kills, seven digs and three aces.
Cherokee is not the first school to be affected by Greeneville’s powerhouse reputation – in any sport.
“That’s been our biggest issue – having the confidence and having the mental toughness to fight through situations,” Wilson said. “We’ve gotten better toward the end of the season, but it’s been our biggest battle.
“We’ve got to keep encouraging them and telling them, ‘You all can control this. It’s nothing anybody else is doing to you. You can control it.’ Greeneville’s a good team, a great team. But we were playing not to mess up,” Wilson said.
“Overall, I’m proud of them. They’ve done good. They had a good season. They’ve grown up a lot. I’m excited for next year, but I’m sad to see the season end. Just overall, they’re probably the closest group that I’ve dealt with,” Wilson said.
“They’re the most loving group that we’ve had in a long time. They all love each other and throughout the season they’ve stayed (focused on) our goal and what we want to do and what we want to accomplish. Making it to the second night of the tournament was one of our goals and they accomplished that, so I’m super proud of them. I wish it didn’t end, but I love them and I’m proud of them,” Wilson said.
Cherokee loses three valuable seniors: Olivia Sanders, Makenna Bledsoe and Gracie Johnson.
“My three seniors, I hate it for them,” Wilson said. “They know we love ‘em. They’ve done a lot for the program. I’m proud of them.”
Wilson is happy with the direction of the program and the outlook for next season with many returning players.
“We have a lot of juniors,” she said. “We have several sophomores and we have a big freshman class, too. We’re still fighting the young battle kind of thing. The juniors come back next year and we’ll have plenty of varsity experience. Most of them have had to play since their sophomore year.
“I’m excited for next year. The seniors are going to step up and take on the role of the seniors from this year. They’re going to have big shoes to fill. I’m excited, but sad at the same time. I don’t like for any of my players to leave,” Wilson said.
Monday
Cherokee 3, Chuckey-Doak 1
Cherokee held off furious rallies by Chuckey-Doak in the first and third sets, then cruised in the fourth for the 3-1, first-round victory Monday.
Leading 22-15 in the first set, the Lady Chiefs saw the Lady Knights come roaring back to close to within 23-22. The Lady Chiefs held on to win, 25-23.
Cherokee fell behind, 6-1, in the second set and played catch-up the rest of the way, pulling to within 12-11. The point spread was between one and three the rest of the way with Chuckey-Doak escaping with the 25-22 win to tie the match at 1-1.
Cherokee jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the third set, only to see Chuckey-Doak rally and go up, 13-10, prompting Wilson to call a Cherokee timeout.
“We came out that first set strong, ready to go, moving, going after the ball,” Wilson said. “Then that third game, I called a timeout. I said, ‘Do you all want it?’ They were like, ‘Well, yeah.’ And I said, ‘Then you’ve got to show it. The second set, you dug yourself a 5-1 hole, so we’re down by four. Then we’re down by five. Then we’re down by six. Then you came back. They beat us by three points.
“You already showed you could beat them in the first set. You already showed you could beat them the second set, you can’t just dig yourself a hole. I said if you all want this game, you’ve got to take it now. And it was like a switch. That’s when they started hustling after balls and the miscommunication stopped. They just took it and went with it. And they carried it on in the fourth set,” Wilson said.
The Lady Chiefs battled back, eventually taking the lead after a 16-16 tie, closing on a 9-3 run for the 25-19 win.
“I’ve told them all season that if we fix everything by the tournament, we’ll be good. And I think we fixed it. This was the first time we started off good, dropped off in the second set, but we finished. That was something that we struggled with all season, having that little bit of confidence, having that little bit of energy boost, and I think we found it tonight,” Wilson said.
Cherokee built a 14-6 lead in the fourth set, then coasted to the 25-13 victory. Chuckey-Doak had battled back to within 16-12 on a block at the net, but the Lady Chiefs closed with a 9-1 run for the win.
The Lady Chiefs played well most of the match, running an aggressive offense that had Chuckey-Doak on its heels.
“Especially the last two or three weeks of practice, we have done a lot of shots,” Wilson said. “We worked on moving the ball around, not just hitting the same thing, not just tipping to the same spot. In the past, that’s been our problem for the most part. We’d get in that groove that if one thing works, it’s like ‘We have to keep doing that.’
“In high school volleyball, you can’t do that. It’s going to work that one time, maybe two times, then they’re going to pick up on it. So, the more you mix it up, the more shots open up. That’s what we’ve been working on. I gave them some incentives in practice – like free Gatorade if you hit this – like roll shots in the middle, deep corners, sharp roll shots,” Wilson said.
Wilson explained. “Roll shots are kind of like an off-speed shot. Instead of a full swing, it’s an off-speed ball,” she said. By mixing it up on offense and saving balls with hustle and good digs on defense, the Lady Chiefs played a complete game.
“Our defense has been on one night and our offense has been on the next night,” Wilson said. “Tonight, they just kind of clicked together for the first time.”
