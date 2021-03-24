CHURCH HILL – Big 7 leader Science Hill improved to 3-0 in conference play with a 6-1 win over Volunteer on Monday at Volunteer.
Science Hill (6-1, 3-0) starter Evan King was effective, going all seven innings, scattering six hits and one run while striking out six.
The ‘Toppers got on the board in the first inning. Cousins Cole and Jack Torbett led off with back-to-back singles then advanced to second and third on a wild pitch to Connor Hyatt, who then singled to center on a 1-1 count off Falcons starter Zach Justice, scoring two runs.
King, who retired the first eight Falcons he faced, was threatened in the third. Connor Haynes and Justice hit back-to-back, two-out singles. Falcons first baseman Cason Christian then drove a line-drive single to the outfield.
‘Toppers leftfielder Braden Ramsey fired home to catcher Owen Painter, who tagged Haynes out on a close play at the plate to end the threat.
Science Hill added three more runs in the fourth inning. Ramsey, Gavin Briggs, and Cole Torbett each had RBIs in the frame.
The Falcons mounted another rally in the bottom of the fourth. Colby Lawson and Tucker Bellamy hit one-out singles. But King got Quinn Brooks to hit into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.
The ‘Toppers added a run in the sixth. Ramsey reached on a one-out double and went to third on a single by Briggs. Cole Torbett then tripled to center, scoring Ramsey. Torbett tried to score, as well, but Bellamy’s relay from Lawson nailed Torbett at the plate – one of many nice defensive plays by both sides in the game.
The fired-up Falcons staged another rally in the bottom half of the inning, this time coming up with a run. After Justice walked, he was thrown out trying to adance to third on a single by Christian, who later advanced to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch, cutting the lead to 6-1.
After Justice held the ‘Toppers scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Falcons started another rally in the bottom half.
Tucker McLain drew a pinch-hit walk with one out. One out later, Brooks was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch.
However King was able to retire Haynes for the final out.
Justice pitched all seven innings for Volunteer, allowing ten hits and six runs while striking out one and walking one.
Cole Torbett went 3-for-3 in the game, while Hyatt was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Christian went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Volunteer, which had six hits.
The Falcons (1-3, 0-3) were slated to travel to Johnson City Tuesday to complete the home-and-away series with Science Hill. (Results not known at press time.)