CHURCH HILL – Boys volleyball teams from Cherokee and Volunteer tuned up for the Big 7 District Volleyball Tournament Thursday with a match last Thursday at the Falcons Nest.
The Falcons won 2-0, winning the first set, 25-20, and taking the second, 25-17.
The two teams will compete in the Big 7 District Volleyball Tournament Thursday at Science Hill.
First-round matches commence at 5 p.m. The 2-seed and 7-seed will play on Court 1; the 3-seed and 6-seed battle on Court 2; and the 4- and 5-seeds will play on Court 3.
The semifinals will be played at 6 p.m. The 1-seed, which gets a first-round bye, will take on the winner of the 4/5 tilt on Court 1. The winners of 2/7 and 3/6 will meet on Court 2.
The finals will then be held at 7 p.m. on Court 1 between the winners of the semifinals.
Photos by Bobby Vaughn