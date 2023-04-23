Volunteer’s first-year tennis coach says one of the best things about coaching is watching athletes grow into their potential — on and off the courts.
Sports you coach: tennis
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Educational/athletic background: BS Kinesiology from ETSU.
Three words that describe successful student-athletes: Self-Disciplined, Intrinsically Motivated and Resilient.
Your favorite sports memory: Team bonding/building activities.
A coach who inspires you: Josh Heupel.
Best thing about coaching: Building relationships and watching athletes grow into their potential — on and off the courts.
Something you wish parents/fans would keep in mind: If it were easy, everyone would do it!
One thing you hope your players always remember: I hope my players always remember these two things: their worth never comes from the score and how much I believe in them.
Things you like to do in your free time: I enjoy weightlifting, hiking and playing tennis in my free time.
Family cheering you on: My husband Derek, Gina and Danny Geisler, the Scott family and my parents.
