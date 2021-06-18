East Hawkins Adult Co-Ed softball registration rest of June Jun 18, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Church Hill – Mt. Carmel – Surgoinsville Recreation will have team registration for Adult Co-Ed Softball now until June 30.The cost for a team is $275.For more information, call (423) 357-7010. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Softball East Hawkins Adult Co-ed Registration Hill Team Mt. Carmel Cost Trending Now Authorities searching for missing girl in Beech Creek area Church Hill Alderman proposes switch from strong mayor to city management after Mayor allegedly threatened to shoot employees, self Variety of crimes reported in Hawkins County ‘Manifest’ Cast on That Major Death & Cal Shocker in the Season 3 Finale (VIDEO) Hawkins School Board considers merging three Surgoinsville, Church Hill Middle sports teams Latest e-Edition The Hancock County Eagle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.