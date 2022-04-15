ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee dropped two, 2-1 heart-breakers to Grainger County this week.
The Grizzlies, whose walk-off win over the Chiefs in Rutledge on Monday came on a dropped fly ball in the eighth inning, scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday at the Reservation for their second, straight 2-1 victory over Cherokee in two days.
Tuesday, Grainger 2, Cherokee 1
It was a pitchers’ duel between Cherokee’s Jackson Davenport and Grainger’s Hunter Smith that was going the Chiefs’ way until the final inning.
The Chiefs had taken a 1-0 lead in the third when Will Price hit a leadoff single, stole second and scored on a one-out single by Aidan Webb. The lead stood up until the final inning.
Davenport, who had held the Grizzlies scoreless on five hits over the first six innings, surrendered a leadoff double to Eli May and single to Jaxon Maxey to put runners at second and third to start the top of the seventh.
Cherokee coach Drew Patterson came out to the mound and tapped shortstop Matt Newton to relieve Davenport.
Newton induced Brady Smith into a comebacker, which Newton fielded cleanly, looked May back to third and threw Smith out for the first out.
Ian Dortch, the next batter, lifted a fly ball to left. The sacrifice fly scored May, tying the game at 1-1. Hunter Smith followed with a single to center to score Maxey and the 2-1 lead. Trevor Johnson flied out to end the Grizzlies’ seventh.
In the bottom half, Hunter Smith retired the side, including his eighth strikeout of the game. He scattered six hits and one walk over seven innings in picking up the win.
Davenport fanned nine and walked three, allowing seven hits and two runs over six innings.
May, Maxey and Hunter Smith had two hits each for the Grizzlies. Webb went 2-for-3 to lead Cherokee with a single, double and RBI. Brady Leroy also had a double for Cherokee.
Monday, Grainger 2, Cherokee 1
Another pitchers’ duel preceded Tuesday’s game, as Cherokee’s Devan Carpenter and Grainger’s Brady Smith battled for over seven innings.
After two scoreless innings, both teams scored a run in the third. Logan Brewer led off the top of the third with a triple. After Parker Bailey walked, he stole second. Brewer came home to score for a 1-0 Chiefs’ lead.
In the bottom half, the Chiefs defense committed three straight errors, allowing a run to cross the plate.
As Carpenter and Smith dueled, the game remained deadlocked until the eighth inning, when Grainger scored the walk-off run on another Cherokee miscue.
Brewer’s triple was the only hit of the game, allowed by Smith, who pitched seven and 2/3 innings with two walks and 18 strikeouts.
Carpenter allowed no hits and two unearned runs over seven and 1/3 inning. He walked four and struck out 11 Grizzlies.