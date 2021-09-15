KINGSPORT – The 15th annual Bays Mountain Trail Race is scheduled for this Saturday (Sept. 18) at 8 a.m. at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport.
The race will be run on a 15-mile loop course on the scenic trails of Bays Mountain Park. With over 3,550 acres, the Bays Mountain Park nature preserve is the largest city-owned park in Tennessee.
According to race director Mark Skelton, “this race is a favorite of trail runners but is recognized as being one of the most challenging running events in the region. The race should only be attempted by runners who are prepared for a trail race of this distance and difficulty. The course will be closed after 3 hours and 45 minutes.”
Aaron Saft of Asheville, North Carolina has the male course record of 1:33:21, which has stood since 2007. Carrie Boyd of Jonesborough set the female course record in 2013 with a time of 1:52:53.
Registration will begin Saturday at 7 a.m. at the Farmstead Museum. Participants will be allowed free entry into Bays Mountain Park. A post-race celebration will be held at the Farmstead Museum for awards and prizes. Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport will provide a post-race lunch for participants.
The 15-mile race is part of the 2021 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton. This race is included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Long Distance Series, and Trail Series Competition.
The race has been selected as the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship. State championship awards will be presented to the top overall, top master, top grandmaster, and top senior grandmaster, male and female.
The Road Runners Club of America presents state, regional, and national championship events. RRCA is the oldest and largest organization in the United States dedicated to distance running.
Male and female awards will be presented for the top overall, top masters (40+), top grandmasters (50+), top senior grandmasters (60+), and the top 3 in 5 year age group categories. All participants will receive a long sleeve commemorative shirt.
The gold sponsors for the 2021 Bays Mountain Trail Race include the Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville, R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, Allan Couch M.D. of Southeastern Retina Associates in Kingsport, and Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport.
The next race for Skelton Law Racing will be the Surgoinsville 10 Miler road race in Surgoinsville on October 16. The award-winning Skelton Law Racing is celebrating 20 years of premiere running events.
Skelton Law Racing is a 100% volunteer organization. Interested volunteers, sponsors, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com. Race applications may be obtained at the Skelton Law Office in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.