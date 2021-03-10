KNOXVILLE – Jeremy Parrott’s Bearden Bulldogs are headed back to the TSSAA State Basketball Tournament to defend their Class AAA State Championship.
Bearden (30-3) spotted visiting Jefferson County (21-16) a 7-0 lead in the sectionals Monday night, then roared back to win, 63-38, to clinch a spot in the 2021 TSSAA State Basketball Class AAA Tournament.
Since last season’s basketball season was cancelled prior to the state tournament, the Bulldogs will actually be defending the championship they won at the end of the 2018-19 season.
“To know that the other teams didn’t have a state tournament and we’re still the defending champs it’s kind of surreal to think about,” Parrott said after Monday night’s game.
Parrott, the former Cherokee player and Chiefs head coach of 14 years, left Cherokee after the 2015-2016 season to take the head position at Bearden. Parrott then guided the Bulldogs to three straight state tournaments, winning it all in 2018-19. That season, Bearden went 32-5, defeating Franklin and Whitehaven in the first two rounds, then beating Memphis East, 83-68, in the finals.
“The group we just graduated in ‘19 was full of superstars. We saw two of those guys play yesterday at Thompson-Boling (Tennessee’s 6-10 sophomore Drew Pember and Florida’s 5-11 sophomore Ques Glover). That team was full of superstars and notable personalities. We’ve got guys playing in college basketball at all levels,” Parrott said.
This will be Parrott’s fourth trip to the state tournament in five seasons with Bearden, having lost in the region semifinals last year after a 23-9 campaign. The 30-3 Bulldogs will battle Cane Ridge from Davidson County in the first round at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18 at Middle Tennessee State University.
“We’ve got to navigate staying healthy,” Parrott said. “You don’t want to do too much in practice but you don’t want to lose your lather. We’ve got to find out who we’re playing and start preparing for them. The next week will be a combination of skill work, conditioning and getting prepared for our first-round opponent.”
This year’s version has a different make-up than the 2019 state champions, Parrott said.
“This group has their own identity as a blue-collar group,” Parrott said. “No superstar, but every night everybody shows up. These guys are going to leave Bearden as the best defensive team in the school’s history. They’ve given up fewer points per game than any team that’s ever played here. We’ve hung our hat on that all year and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
That defense was a factor in Monday night’s game, which started slowly for the Bulldogs as the Patriots jumped out to a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs battled back, however, taking their first lead, 11-10, at the 1:10 mark of the first quarter, then taking a 13-12 advantage into the second.
The Bulldogs clamped down on the Patriots in the second, outscoring the visitors, 18-9, in the period. Hayden Treadwell scored seven in the quarter while Bulldogs teammate Jon Attanasio added six as Bearden ended the first half on a 30-14 run with a 30-21 lead.
Bearden’s defense took center stage in the third quarter, as the Bulldogs squeezed the Patriots even more, holding them to just three points in the period, as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 46-24.
“We came in giving up 44 a game,” Parrott said. “I felt pretty good about where we were honestly. Things weren’t going our way, but they were having a tough time scoring. We just came out in the third quarter and made a statement with our defense. Giving up three points in the third quarter, that pretty much was the ball game.”
The Bulldogs kept the Patriots at bay in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Jefferson County was led by its 6-5 senior, Kobe Parker, who scored 17, and 6-7 senior center Noah Bowman, who added 12. The Bulldogs held the Patriots’ explosive senior guard, Kawika Makue, scoreless, and 6-2 senior shooter Jacob Thompson to just two first-quarter points.
Elijah Bredwood led a balanced Bearden attack with 14. Treadwell added 11, while A.J. Pruitt and Walker Kyle scored 10 each.
After the game, the Bulldogs cut down the net. (Always thinking, Parrott had the ladder moved to the goal opposite the one it was initially set up for, to snip down the older net.) After the net-cutting ceremony and photo session, Parrott reflected on the season.
“Any time you’re playing this time of year, you need to count your blessings because it takes a lot of things to get you here,” Parrott said. “You’ve got to stay healthy, you’ve got to have some luck. And this year we’ve had to dodge the pandemic. So, all those things rolled into one make it super-special.”
The Bulldogs managed to avoid COVID-19 shutdowns this season.
“The fact that we look at our schedule and see that we played 33 ball games is amazing. And that’s a group effort. Not only have our kids done a great job of staying safe, the school’s done a great job of staying safe. It says a whole lot about the Bearden program. We did have kids contract trace at different times. But we were able to hold the ship pretty good,” Parrott said.
The son of John and Kathie Parrott, Parrott and his wife, Heather, have two sons, an eighth-grader named Drew and a sixth-grader named Paxton.
Parrott said he thinks of the Cherokee days “every day. That’s home. I talked a lot about that first state tournament trip in ’12. We came through Knoxville to do that. Every time I walk in that gym over there at West, I think Cherokee. I still see those kids and the folks in Rogersville. I’m very proud of where I’m from and I think about them all the time. And I miss them.
“But I’m fortunate and blessed to be in a great program with a lot of great players,” Parrott said. “I’m fortunate to coach a lot of great young men. God led. I’m where I’m supposed to be.”