ELIZABETHTON – Volunteer made school history last week in winning both the boys and girls track & field meets, held April 28 at Elizabethton High School.
“It was a great evening,” said Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie. “The boys had only won one conference track championship in the school history in 2003. This was our second conference championship. The guys really stepped up and everybody really contributed to the win.”
The Volunteer boys team totaled 223 points to runner-up Elizabethton’s 176 in the eight-team meet.
“We’re trying to maximize points in a meet like that. They award points for first place through eighth place, so everyone who finishes in that range contributes to the team total. They just had an exceptional evening,” said Ailshie, whose team boasted Most Valuable Player for both the boys and girls meets.
“Ethyn Council was the MVP of the meet for the boys,” Ailshie said. “He won three events – the 1600, the 800 and the 3200 and contributed 30 points to the team total. He had an exceptional evening. We put him in all three distance events and that’s a tough triple. He’d never even run the 3200 before until that evening.
“We did quite well in the 400, where Roman Borghetti-Metz had run that for the first time all year. He won that as a freshman,” Ailshie said. “We had some others with big contributions. Caleb Greene was second in the 1600 and the 3200. Davarius Early finished second in the 400 and 200.
“The distance runners did quite well. They were big contributors to the team win,” Ailshie said.
“Thomas Galloway had a season-best of over 133 feet in the discus. That was a pretty tough field that he competed with. For him to get a victory at that meet was fantastic,” Ailshie said.
“Brett Clark, a sophomore, won the high jump (5-4), and Jared Counts – who is jumping extremely well right now – jumped his all-time best of 39 feet, 11 inches to finish first in the triple jump. He was also second in the long jump and fourth in the 100,” Ailshie said.
Grant Winegar was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles and 200.
On the girls’ side, Volunteer took first with 214 points. Tennessee High was second with 172.
“The girls did extremely well,” Ailshie said. “Emily Christian was the meet MVP on the girls side. She won three events – the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the girls long jump. These conference championships you try to maximize points, so she volunteered to run the 200, which she finished fourth, which also contributed five points to the total. So, she as an individual had a total of 35 points.
“Once again, Sara Winegar had a very good day. She finished second in both hurdle races and also did well in the long jump, and was on the winning 4x100 relay team (51.64),” Ailshie said.
“Taylor Castle had a really good evening. She won the 200. She’s starting to consistently run under 27 seconds now. She just continues to get better. She had a PR in the 100 (12.91), which tied our school record with Ashley Salyers from a couple years ago. She had a real good evening. She was also the anchor on the girls 4x100 relay team (Belle Fritts, Sara Winegar, Alyssa Chappell and Taylor Castle),” Ailshie said.
“Jacie Begley won the 800. I thought she was in control of the race the whole way. She just sat on the leader, then kind of sling-shotted her way around the leader going down the home stretch and actually won by about five seconds,” Ailshie said. “I don’t think she has even run her best yet. I think she will here in the last few weeks. But she won a conference championship and did quite well.
“We had a lot of contributors. Alyssa Chappell finished second in the triple jump and Rhyann James had a four-inch PR in the high jump. She jumped 4-8 and qualified for sectionals. Aliah Laster finished second in the discus, second in the pole vault and third in the 100 hurdles. She ran a 17.36 and had a personal best in the 100 hurdles,” Ailshie said.
“In those conference championships, we try to place our runners in the individual events where they can score the most points. The relays we don’t emphasize as much, although our 4x100 meter relay team did well. But then when we get into the larger invitationals or sectional, we switch back to running the relays to have our best chance to score points to qualify folks for down at the state.
“In fact, the girls ran Saturday. They only ran one race in the Texas Roadhouse Relays in Kingsport. They (Belle Fritts, Emily Christian, Sara Winegar and Taylor Castle) won the 4x200 relay in their best time of the year of 1:47.08. They beat Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill. There was some good competition in that race.
“So, we’re trending in the right direction with hopes of finishing well, if not winning the state championship when we go down to Murfreesboro May 24,” Ailshie said. “We’ve got a chance. We’ve just got to rest up and try to put it all together by the end of the season. The kids have been stepping up as the competition has gotten a little more difficult. That’s just great to see. They’re not fearful. They’re taking on the opportunity and challenge. Hopefully, we’ll be ready when the time comes to have our best performance. I think they’re going to be ready to run well.”